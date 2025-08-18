The Popular Texas BBQ Restaurant That You Won't See Expanding Anytime Soon

Franklin Barbecue is a titan of the Texas barbecue scene. Its single location in Austin is renowned for excellent brisket and pulled pork ribs, so much so that customers can sometimes wait for six hours before actually receiving their tray of food. With this crushing amount of foot traffic, you may be curious when Franklin Barbecue will finally open a second location.

According to founder, owner, and pitmaster Aaron Franklin, the answer is never. On an August 12 episode of the Not A Damn Chance! podcast, the James Beard Award-winning chef revealed his reasoning for sticking to one location despite clear demand for more. "It would never be as good, it would make the one we have not nearly as good, it would kill the magic," he said (via Instagram).

A big hurdle, Franklin said, is sourcing good meat. "There aren't enough animals. The stuff that we use is not available to anyone but us." He noted that raising more animals for a second location is too expensive, plus the restaurant doesn't have the room. "It's not ethically responsible to raise that many animals. We don't do feedlot stuff," he explained, clarifying that he prefers to raise animals more naturally. "Everything works in balance right now, and if we kinda messed up part of that equation, it would just not work."