The Popular Texas BBQ Restaurant That You Won't See Expanding Anytime Soon
Franklin Barbecue is a titan of the Texas barbecue scene. Its single location in Austin is renowned for excellent brisket and pulled pork ribs, so much so that customers can sometimes wait for six hours before actually receiving their tray of food. With this crushing amount of foot traffic, you may be curious when Franklin Barbecue will finally open a second location.
According to founder, owner, and pitmaster Aaron Franklin, the answer is never. On an August 12 episode of the Not A Damn Chance! podcast, the James Beard Award-winning chef revealed his reasoning for sticking to one location despite clear demand for more. "It would never be as good, it would make the one we have not nearly as good, it would kill the magic," he said (via Instagram).
A big hurdle, Franklin said, is sourcing good meat. "There aren't enough animals. The stuff that we use is not available to anyone but us." He noted that raising more animals for a second location is too expensive, plus the restaurant doesn't have the room. "It's not ethically responsible to raise that many animals. We don't do feedlot stuff," he explained, clarifying that he prefers to raise animals more naturally. "Everything works in balance right now, and if we kinda messed up part of that equation, it would just not work."
How Franklin Barbecue cooks such good meat
The star of Franklin Barbecue's menu is its succulent brisket. Certain qualities make Texas brisket stand out from other versions, like not trimming the fat and using post oak wood for smoking. Franklin follows both of these principles — the extra fat adds vital natural flavor and moisture, and post oak has appropriately low sootiness for the extra-long time brisket takes to cook.
The specifics of cooking a great Texas brisket get at another reason why Aaron Franklin is uninterested in expanding the barbecue restaurant. "It takes somebody about two or three years before they start getting pretty darn good at it as a cook," he said on the podcast, "so we'd have to start training now. It's just not worth it."
Anyone who does make their way down to Franklin Barbecue is practically guaranteed an exceptionally delicious tray of food. Ribs and brisket are just some of the foods you should order at any barbecue restaurant, but especially at this Austin staple. Since the owner's steadfast commitment to quality means a second location will never open, the best way to get Franklin Barbecue is to wake up early or pay someone to go for you.