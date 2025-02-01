The State With Hundreds More Whataburger Locations Than Any Other

Whataburger may be a Texas institution, but it didn't take long for the rest of the South to catch on. The story started in 1950, when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger stand in Corpus Christi, selling oversized burgers that required two hands to hold. It was an instant hit, and expansion followed quickly.

By the end of the decade, Whataburger opened its first out-of-state location in Pensacola, Florida. The '70s marked a turning point as the company reached over 200 locations and introduced the drive-thru, which helped solidify its place in the fast-food industry. The '80s and '90s saw steady growth, with Whataburger opening its 300th location in 1980 and hitting 440 restaurants by the end of 1989. By the time it celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2000, it had 575 locations.

What started as a single roadside burger stand in Texas had grown into one of the oldest fast food chains in the United States. In 2001, Texas lawmakers officially declared Whataburger a "Texas Treasure." Today, the states where you can find Whataburger stretch from Arizona to Florida, with over 1,000 locations in 16 states. But, no matter how far Whataburger expands, the heart of the brand will always remain deeply tied to its home state.