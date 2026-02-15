10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Coconut Milk
Canned coconut milk is an extremely convenient and versatile ingredient worth stocking up on. It's perfect for when you want to bring down the heat in a curry, make a creamy sauce, prepare a meat-based or veggie coconut curry ramen, or whip up some easy tropical-flavored desserts. Though these are some great and pretty obvious ways to use the canned ingredient, most home cooks (even those who are its biggest fans) don't really use it to its full potential. There are so many creative ways to use canned coconut milk besides just preparing sauces, curries, and desserts.
For instance, you can add it to pancake or waffle batter, use it as a base for some delicious oatmeal, and even poach fruits in it — yes, you read that right. We surely aren't done yet, as these are just a few fantastic ways to use this popular dairy alternative. So, are you ready to use up that stock of canned coconut milk in your pantry to try some new and exciting recipes? In that case, read on!
1. Use it as a base for your oatmeal
Oatmeal and coconut milk are seriously a match made in heaven. If you're someone who loves having this breakfast treat often, you've been missing out if you haven't used canned coconut milk as a base to cook it yet. This ingredient will give your oatmeal a subtle sweet, nutty flavor, and what's even better is that you can make both sweet and savory versions of the breakfast dish with it. The only thing to keep in mind is not to go overboard with the canned ingredient, so the flavor remains balanced.
With that in mind, it's best to use equal parts of canned coconut milk and water to cook your oatmeal. This way, the dish will also remain slightly light instead of getting overly rich due to all the fat from the coconut milk. If you're looking to make a sweet version of the breakfast dish, add sweeteners like brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup. Or, you could go all-in and add a bit of coconut sugar to really make the nutty flavor shine. We also suggest adding in simple spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom so the oatmeal doesn't end up tasting too one-note.
For a savory version, cook the oatmeal the same way as you would cook the sweet variation. Just replace the sweeteners with a bit of salt, and then you can add bolder spices like paprika, black pepper, and curry powder, along with spinach to make it extra nutritious. We wouldn't skip topping this version with crispy bacon, as that's one unexpected ingredient that effortlessly takes oatmeal up a notch.
2. Add it to your pancake or waffle batter
Did you know canned coconut milk is the perfect ingredient for the best dairy-free waffles? But it doesn't just find its way into waffles; this ingredient works wonders in pancakes, too. It works the same way as any dairy-based ingredient like milk or buttermilk, giving both pancakes and waffles their quintessential textures. In addition, the canned ingredient also adds subtle hints of creamy sweetness. That said, if you love some dairy in your pancakes and waffles, you don't need to replace all of it with canned coconut milk; use equal amounts of the two ingredients, and the batter should be good to go.
If you're looking to make completely vegan pancakes or waffles, replace the eggs with mashed bananas and butter with oil, then go about with making your batter as usual. Also consider tossing in some coconut flakes for an extra indulgent flavor. It's worth noting that — since coconut milk is a little heavy — the batter can end up slightly dense (even more so if you overmix it), which can especially be a drawback for pancakes. If that happens with your batter, try adding an unexpected boozy ingredient to make the fluffiest pancakes: beer.
Serve coconut pancakes or waffles with some coconut cream, freshly cut fruits or tart berries, or even good old maple syrup for a wholesome breakfast treat. You could also eat them as-is, since they taste pretty great that way, too.
3. Make a creamy lentil soup
Lentils aren't everyone's cup of tea. But those who love a bowl of classic lentil soup and canned coconut milk at the same time need to consider adding the latter to the soup. Using this canned ingredient is a given for this dish, as it will give the soup a creamy finish and mellow any sharp, bold seasonings.
There are a few ways to make lentil soup with canned coconut milk. If you'd like a slightly mild version, start by sautéing aromatic veggies like onions and garlic in some oil. After that, toss in curry powder, black pepper, turmeric, and salt and let everything cook. Lastly, add soaked lentils, water or stock, and tomatoes, then the final touch: canned coconut milk. Here, you can also use canned cooked lentils instead to save some time if you'd like.
Now, if you're okay with a harder kick of spice, we highly recommend making coconut dal, which is essentially the Indian version of a coconut-based lentil soup. The process for making this variation is quite similar to the one mentioned earlier. But, here's what you'll need to do differently: add chopped fresh tomatoes, slit green chillies, and grated ginger right after the onions and garlic, let them soften, and then add salt and spices. Also, instead of curry powder, use some authentic Indian spices like red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, cumin powder, and dry mango powder. Top it with lots of freshly chopped cilantro and serve with hot rice or parathas (Indian flatbreads) for a filling meal.
4. Amp up your mashed potatoes
Most of you wouldn't want to mess with your standard mashed potatoes recipe, and that's sort of fair, as the dish is a classic. But at the same time, we wouldn't be lying when we say that canned coconut milk really amps up this timeless side dish. All you have to do is replace heavy cream with an equal amount of canned coconut milk. If you'd like a completely dairy-free or vegan version, you can also replace regular butter with plant-based butter.
Before swapping out cream for coconut milk, there are a few things to keep in mind: Firstly, use the right potatoes to get that smooth and creamy finish, as certain varieties are genuinely the best for mashed potatoes. Besides that, make sure you don't add too much coconut cream, as that could easily overpower the dish and make it taste a bit too sweet. About 2 tablespoons per pound of potatoes should do the trick. To take the flavor of your mashed potatoes further up a notch, you could consider adding in a few aromatics like sautéed garlic, caramelized onions, fresh herbs, and spices. These will mellow out the sweetness and nuttiness of the canned coconut milk while complementing its flavor.
5. Use canned coconut milk to make cornbread
Though cornbread is usually made with milk or buttermilk, that doesn't mean you can't switch things up and give it a bit of an oomph factor with canned coconut milk. Your cornbread will turn out just as rich and moist, and at the same time, it will have that slight hint of sweetness that really goes well alongside meaty dishes, especially those that pack in a bit of heat or spice.
To prepare coconutty, vegan cornbread, all you need to do is whip up some flour, cornmeal, salt, and baking powder along with a flax egg, a different dairy-free milk, and the canned coconut milk. Here, if you'd like your cornbread a little extra sweet, you can also toss in some white granulated sugar or brown sugar. If you don't care about keeping the recipe dairy-free, you could replace the milk with Greek yogurt or sour cream for an extra moist texture.
For a richer coconut flavor, add some lightly toasted coconut flakes to the batter. We recommend doing this in a sweeter version of the recipe, as it works really well. Once your batter is ready, all you have to do is bake the cornbread in an oven preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit until the top is golden brown and the inside is perfectly baked, which should take roughly 30-40 minutes.
6. Poach fruits in it
Poached fruits like pears, apples, and peaches are commonly served as dessert alongside thick vanilla custard or whipped cream. The only problem with this is that people don't go beyond wine when it comes to the poaching liquid. While wine is absolutely a great option, if you want your poached fruits to taste richer, creamier, and also a little sweeter, you need to consider poaching them in canned coconut milk.
All you need to do to make this incredibly rich and decadent dessert is add a can of coconut milk to a saucepan along with a couple tablespoons of white sugar or coconut sugar and let it heat up slightly. You can also add spices to the milk, like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom, along with some lemon rind or zest for a citrusy kick. If you'd like to experiment further, add pandan leaves to the canned coconut milk for a fresh flavor and aroma. After that, place any peeled fruit you like in the seasoned liquid, be it apples, peaches, pears, or even bananas. Simmer the liquid at really low heat and let the fruits soak all the flavor in and become soft. Once they're ready, serve your poached fruits alongside the usual options like custard or whipped cream. Or, for a truly rich coconut flavor, serve with coconut cream and toasted flakes. Lastly, top these fruits with some granola for a texture contrast.
7. Give hummus a twist
Hummus is definitely the most popular Mediterranean dip, and for all the right reasons, as it tastes great and is also extremely versatile. Given its versatility, it's actually quite easy to experiment with the basic recipe and add new and unusual ingredients to it. With that in mind, why leave canned coconut milk behind? It's the perfect ingredient to give your hummus a tropical twist, since it pairs well with the rich texture of chickpeas and the earthy, nutty flavor of tahini.
To prepare this version of hummus, you'll have to whip up washed canned chickpeas with tahini, salt, garlic, lemon juice, and of course, canned coconut milk in a food processor. Try not to be too generous with the coconut milk — too much could mask the flavor of the rest of the ingredients. You don't need to stop here to give the dip a new avatar, though. To enhance its flavor even further, you can also toss in fresh herbs and spices. Fresh mint leaves are a great option if you like a vibrant flavor, and thyme is the way to go for an earthier, woodsy finish. As far as spices go, you can keep it simple with cayenne pepper, paprika (regular or smoked), and cumin powder. If you can't decide which spices you'd like to go with, just add some curry powder to the dip and it'll be good to go. Don't forget to top the hummus with toasted coconut flakes, nuts, and seeds while serving.
8. Make risotto with it
Given how creamy and rich risotto is, canned coconut milk is almost a natural fit for it. While risottos usually get that creamy texture because of the cooking method and broth, canned coconut milk takes that texture up a notch, so it's definitely worth adding it to the dish. Let's not forget that canned coconut milk also enhances the flavor of this Italian classic, especially if you pair it with the right ingredients. There are quite a few ways you can make a risotto with canned coconut milk.
Start by mixing canned coconut milk with pumpkin purée and adding that to your risotto right at the end , letting it simmer for a bit so it gets that iconic texture. Or, ditch the pumpkin altogether and make your risotto the way you normally would, then mix the canned coconut milk with the stock, and add that to the risotto bit by bit until it's fully cooked. Lastly, you can give your risotto a Thai twist by adding curry paste of your choice while sautéing the veggies. After that, add the rice and then the canned coconut milk along with broth or stock bit by bit, and cook the risotto the usual way. Top any of these versions of risotto with coconut flakes before you serve.
9. Whip canned coconut milk and use it as a dessert topping
Sure, whipped cream is great and possibly the perfect topping for a range of desserts. But you know what's even better? Whipped coconut cream! Unlike neutral-tasting regular whipped cream, coconut whipped cream's nutty flavor goes really well with quite a few desserts, especially those that have spices, nuts, or tart berries.
Just like classic whipped cream, all you need to whip up this delicious coconut cream is canned coconut milk and some confectioners' sugar. The first thing you need to do before you begin whipping your coconut cream is refrigerate the canned coconut milk overnight so it gets really cold. Be sure to chill the bowl you'll be whipping the cream in, as that's the best way to get those perfect peaks. Once you have these things sorted, open the can up and only transfer the cream that's settled on top into your bowl. Then, start whipping the cream either with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer. Using a whisk is possible, but only if you're ready for a bit of an arm workout. Toss in some confectioner's sugar while whipping, or skip it if you don't want your cream to be too sweet.
You'll know when it's done when the cream becomes fluffy and forms soft peaks. Just like that, your whipped coconut cream is ready. Along with the types of desserts mentioned earlier, you can also enjoy this cream as-is with some cut fruits as a less-sugary dessert option.
10. Use it to make delicious marinades
You might have tried your fair share of homemade marinades, but if you've never tried one with canned coconut milk, this is a sign that you need to. Of course, canned coconut milk will give the marinade a tropical flavor (while helping bring down the spice level), but along with that, it will also give your meat or veggies a creamy finish. While a marinade made with canned coconut milk works particularly well for chicken and veggies, don't be afraid to try other options as well, like fish, shrimp, or pork.
Preparing this marinade is as simple as any other — all you'll have to do is whisk some ingredients together. Now this is the fun part, as this marinade is the perfect blank canvas to add in a range of herbs, spices, or even sauces. A few options worth considering are curry powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic (powdered or minced), ginger, turmeric, fresh cilantro or dried coriander powder, fresh thyme, dill, and a bit of lemon juice for that kick of acidity to help tenderize meat. You can also toss in some hot sauce, barbecue sauce, or even replace the curry powder with any sort of curry paste you like. Once you've decided on the herbs, spices, and sauces you'd like to go with, mix them with the canned coconut milk and let your meat or veggies marinate in that for a few hours, or preferably overnight for a better flavor.