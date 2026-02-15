10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Coconut Milk

Oatmeal and coconut milk are seriously a match made in heaven. If you're someone who loves having this breakfast treat often, you've been missing out if you haven't used canned coconut milk as a base to cook it yet. This ingredient will give your oatmeal a subtle sweet, nutty flavor, and what's even better is that you can make both sweet and savory versions of the breakfast dish with it. The only thing to keep in mind is not to go overboard with the canned ingredient, so the flavor remains balanced.

With that in mind, it's best to use equal parts of canned coconut milk and water to cook your oatmeal. This way, the dish will also remain slightly light instead of getting overly rich due to all the fat from the coconut milk. If you're looking to make a sweet version of the breakfast dish, add sweeteners like brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup. Or, you could go all-in and add a bit of coconut sugar to really make the nutty flavor shine. We also suggest adding in simple spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom so the oatmeal doesn't end up tasting too one-note.

For a savory version, cook the oatmeal the same way as you would cook the sweet variation. Just replace the sweeteners with a bit of salt, and then you can add bolder spices like paprika, black pepper, and curry powder, along with spinach to make it extra nutritious. We wouldn't skip topping this version with crispy bacon, as that's one unexpected ingredient that effortlessly takes oatmeal up a notch.