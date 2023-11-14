All You Need Is Canned Coconut Milk To Whip Up Some Delicious Cream

Every worthwhile dessert often benefits from a generous helping of whipped cream. There is nothing like enjoying another slice of apple pie or more than one freshly baked pecan pie bar when these mouthwatering treats are loaded with homemade sweetened cream. Yet, whipped cream is not a versatile food for all dessert lovers, especially for those who consider themselves dairy-free. Nowadays, you can find an array of packaged plant-based whipped cream alternatives at your neighborhood grocery store, yet there is truly nothing like homemade whipped cream straight from the bowl. Luckily, with just a simple can of coconut milk, you can make your own plant-based whipped cream right in your home kitchen.

Unlike coconut cream which is thicker and higher in fat or cream of coconut which is a blended mixture of mashed coconut and sugar, coconut milk is simply shredded or pureed coconut mixed with water. This unsweetened cream-like substance is typically found in the international aisle of your nearest supermarket. Just one can of this coconut-based liquid, along with some powdered sugar and vanilla will lead to one sweet and dreamy plant-based topping. As long as you follow a few necessary steps, you'll have a homemade dairy-free whipped topping in no time.