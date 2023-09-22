The Unexpected Boozy Ingredient That Makes The Fluffiest Pancakes

In the world of pancake perfection, fluffy, from-scratch stacks reign supreme and it's pretty clear why. Besides being the ultimate a.m. comfort food, fluffy pancakes excel at trapping and holding toppings like maple syrup, fruit compote, butter, or whipped cream. In the past, we've turned to time-tested tricks like buttermilk or baking powder to achieve a light and airy flapjack, but there's an unexpected boozy ingredient that promises to take your pancake game to new heights. Yes, you read that right, it's beer.

You might already know that beer is excellent for braising meats like beef, pork, and poultry, and it's also a staple as a flavorful marinade. The hoppy beverage can add depth and complexity to soups and stews, and let's not forget about the magic of beer-battered anything. But beer for breakfast? Not only does adding a little booze to your batter help fluff your pancakes, it can add a unique twist to the flavor profile.