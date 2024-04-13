13 Best Potato Varieties To Use For Mashed Potatoes

Show us a person who doesn't like mashed potatoes. You can't, can you? This perennially tasty side dish is beloved the world over and offers a perfectly fluffy, creamy counterpart to an endless array of main courses. However, while mashed potatoes are simple to make and even simpler to eat, your choice of potato variety can affect the texture of your mash in some quite surprising ways.

Potatoes generally fall into two different categories: Waxy and starchy. Waxy potatoes are defined by having a lower starch content and higher overall moisture, and this combination tends to produce a mashed potato that's creamy and thick. Conversely, starchy potatoes are lower in moisture and higher in, that's right, starch, and this creates a fluffier, more buoyant mash. The texture of your potatoes can also affect how well they take on additional ingredients like cream and butter, which give your mash added flavor.

However, here's the good news, folks: Both types of potato can produce excellent mash. The secret is not so much whether you pick a waxy or a starchy variety, but what type of each you pick. And we've got every great-for-mashing variety you'll want to know, right here.