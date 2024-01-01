Canned Coconut Milk Is Key For The Best Dairy-Free Waffles

Waffles are traditionally made with milk and butter, but that doesn't mean you can't change things up. If you're vegan or lactose intolerant, use canned coconut milk and skip the butter, or replace it with applesauce. You can also substitute the eggs for aquafaba, mashed bananas, pureed avocados, or silken tofu. These ingredient swaps can make your waffles more flavorful and nutritious without affecting their texture.

This delicious treat has its origins in ancient Greece. It was called "obelios" and looked like a flat cake back then. Ancient Greeks also had a device to cook them with, while waffle irons became more prevalent in the Middle Ages and evolved over the centuries. Waffles continued to increase in popularity, becoming a staple food around the world. Most recipes call for basic ingredients like all-purpose flour, milk, eggs, and sugar, but there are countless variations of this dish.

For example, you can add mashed sweet potatoes for extra flavor. If you want them crispier, mix some cornstarch into the batter. And, as mentioned, coconut milk can be a great choice for dairy-free waffles that look and taste amazing.