Canned Coconut Milk Is Key For The Best Dairy-Free Waffles
Waffles are traditionally made with milk and butter, but that doesn't mean you can't change things up. If you're vegan or lactose intolerant, use canned coconut milk and skip the butter, or replace it with applesauce. You can also substitute the eggs for aquafaba, mashed bananas, pureed avocados, or silken tofu. These ingredient swaps can make your waffles more flavorful and nutritious without affecting their texture.
This delicious treat has its origins in ancient Greece. It was called "obelios" and looked like a flat cake back then. Ancient Greeks also had a device to cook them with, while waffle irons became more prevalent in the Middle Ages and evolved over the centuries. Waffles continued to increase in popularity, becoming a staple food around the world. Most recipes call for basic ingredients like all-purpose flour, milk, eggs, and sugar, but there are countless variations of this dish.
For example, you can add mashed sweet potatoes for extra flavor. If you want them crispier, mix some cornstarch into the batter. And, as mentioned, coconut milk can be a great choice for dairy-free waffles that look and taste amazing.
Use canned coconut milk for fluffy, dairy-free waffles
With its creamy texture, canned coconut milk can replace cow's or goat's milk in most recipes. Due to its high fat content, it's denser than regular milk and will add depth to your waffles. They'll be fluffier and more filling, with a subtle sweetness and rich consistency.
Use this vegan-friendly ingredient the same way you'd use milk. So, if a waffle recipe calls for 2 cups of cow's milk, you'll add 2 cups of canned coconut milk to the batter. Stir in shredded coconut, vanilla extract, or lime zest for a more intense flavor. Carton coconut milk will do the trick, too, but it's less creamy and flavorful than its canned counterpart. Plus, it may have added sugar and preservatives. The canned version only contains pure coconut milk and water, though some brands may also use natural thickening agents like guar gum.
Note that canned coconut milk is lower in carbs than cow's milk, making it suitable for ketogenic diets. A cup of coconut milk has roughly 6.5 grams of carbs, while regular milk boasts 11.7 grams per cup. The former is higher in fat and calories but provides more iron, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and folate than cow's milk. Not only will it make your waffles fluffier and more flavorful, but it can also boost their nutritional value.
Substitute butter for coconut oil to keep your recipe dairy-free
Most waffle recipes call for butter, which is made from milk. This ingredient is lower in lactose than other dairy foods but may still cause bloating and digestive distress in people who are intolerant, according to MedicineNet. Plus, it's off-limits for vegans and individuals who are allergic to milk, says Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Canned coconut milk isn't high enough in fat to replace butter, but you can use it along with coconut oil in waffles, pancakes, and other treats. Aim for a 1:1 ratio, meaning you'll use 2 ounces of coconut oil if a recipe calls for 2 ounces of butter. Similarly, you can swap melted butter for olive oil but in a different ratio.
Another option is to substitute coconut cream for butter. This ingredient is thicker than melted butter, so your waffles might turn out denser. Its strong coconut flavor pairs well with strawberries, bananas, chocolate, and other waffle toppings. Again, use a 1:1 ratio, or start with a smaller amount of coconut cream and adjust it until you achieve the desired batter consistency.