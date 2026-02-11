America's Most Iconic Bakeries That Are Over 100 Years Old

Across the United States, there are a few bakeries in operation that have been going strong for at least a century, some substantially longer. Among the most iconic historic bakeries in the US, most started as small business ventures from enterprising immigrants, seeking to make a living in a new country. The majority of these bakeries have remained with the same family and are still preparing the same original recipes four or five generations later. In a world ever more inclined towards industrialization, these historic bakeries have become important fixtures in their communities, emphasizing the quality of baking made from scratch.

Each of these bakeries has its own claim to fame, from classic Italian cannolis to Cajun ginger cake. These specialties have made their bakeries locally and even nationally renowned, with quality that has withstood the test of time. Business was not without challenges over the many decades that these establishments have been in operation, and all have witnessed the country modernize away from the simpler life when bread deliveries occurred daily via horse and buggy. In addition to their own perseverance over the years, these bakeries across the U.S. all had to survive ingredient shortages during the Great Depression and World War II rationing. A testament to the pillars they've become for their communities, here is a list of 10 of America's most iconic bakeries that are over a century old, and proof that they are really good at what they bake.