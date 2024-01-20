Why Pepperoni Rolls Were Once Rumored To Be Illegal In The US

They typically contain just two ingredients, as familiar to your average American as pizza itself: pepperoni and bread. And yet, it has been rumored that pepperoni rolls were once illegal in the U.S., or even that they're still banned in certain states.

To the uninitiated, pepperoni rolls are a mainstay of West Virginia's culinary history, with their origins dating back to the state's mining boom in the 1920s. Italian immigrant miners popularised the pepperoni roll as an easily transportable, shelf-stable lunch. In this sense, it's the Italian-American cousin to Britain's cornish pasty (or "oggie" to the Welsh), which is also believed to have originated as a miners' lunch.

Although the pepperoni roll was never made illegal per se, it did have a run-in with the law in the 1980s which nearly saw these beloved pockets of savory deliciousness regulated out of existence entirely. It seems most likely that this was the inspiration behind rumors that it was banned, or that it still is in some states. However this simply isn't true — in fact, Papa John's introduced a version of pepperoni rolls to their menus nationally back in 2016.