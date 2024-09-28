Where To Find The Absolute Best Cuban Sandwiches Across The US, According To Real Reviews
In Cuba, this sandwich needs no distinction. Known as a sandwich mixto in Havana, its city of origin, it became the Cubano at end of the 19th century, following a migration of Cuban workers to Tampa and Miami to take up jobs in the local cigar factories. Hearty Cuban sandwiches served mainly from street vendors became a go-to lunch for Cuban workers, and have remained a staple in Tampa and Miami ever since, with delicious variations in both cities.
We've consulted a chef on how to make the perfect Cuban sandwich, and the same criteria applies for a good Cubano anywhere you order one. The best Cubanos have their flavors marinated in tradition, filled with ham, roasted pork, and sometimes salami, then topped with Swiss cheese, tangy pickles, and mustard. The bread is just as important as the toppings, perhaps more so. Traditionally cooked with lard to be crisp on the outside but tender on the inside, both elements of the bread's texture should come through when a Cuban sandwich is pressed and cut on the diagonal before serving. The ingredients alone are a mouthwatering description, which is why the Cuban sandwich is one of many Cuban foods we all need to try.
Fortunately, eateries across the United States are whipping up authentic and innovative Cubanos in all corners of the country. Here are 12 eateries at the top of the list with reviews that rank their Cuban sandwiches among the absolute best in the US.
La Segunda Bakery and Café (Tampa, FL)
Dating back to 1915, La Segunda Bakery and Cafe makes one of the original Cubanos. The bread is also the source of many Cubanos nationwide, as the bakery distributes it across the country. As one Google reviewer stated, "It is the most perfect expression of Cuban bread I've ever tasted in my entire life." Fittingly so, as La Segunda Bakery still bakes its bread the traditional way, using palmetto leaves to create the seam typical of Cuban-style bread, thereby ensuring each loaf is baked evenly.
La Segunda's Cubano reflects Tampa's take on the classic sandwich, including Genoa salami in addition to the usual sandwich fillings. While purists may debate this ingredient as lacking authenticity, it's a Tampa tradition which adopts the Italian influences that also settled in the region. Customers like La Segunda's Tampa twist on the Cuban sandwich, with bold flavors and generous toppings, and they aren't shy about giving this place 5 star sandwich reviews. Another reviewer summed up La Segunda's Cubanos very succinctly: "They make the best Cuban sandwich period! Loved the flavours and each sandwich was handmade with love."
lasegundabakery.com
(813) 248-1531
2512 N 15th St, Ybor City, FL 33605
Cafecito (Chicago, IL)
Visitors may flock to Chicago eateries for the Italian beef, but the Windy City lays claim to some succulent Cubanos too, with Cafecito drawing attention as a local favorite. With multiple locations in downtown Chicago, Cafecito is the place to go for a lunch break, as it's known for serving a Cubano that's highly affordable and filling. The place has a habit of making regular customers and usually has a lunch hour line out the door, but they're still efficient, something reviewers haven't failed to note. As one Google reviewer affirmed, "They are quick, cozy and polite. The food is always tasty."
Customers could come back for a different Cuban sandwich each time, as Cafecito's menu boasts about 20 different Cuban sandwich varieties. No matter which kind patrons opt for with this choose-your-own adventure for the tastebuds, reviewers affirm that Cafecito's "...Cuban sandwiches are tasty and reliable," and regulars make a point of stopping by when they're downtown. Reviews affirm that the best course of action is to pair one of Cafecito's Cubanos with a cafe con leche for an irresistible combination.
chi.iheartcafecito.com
(312) 263-4750
Various locations in downtown Chicago
Cochon Butcher (New Orleans, LA)
Though New Orleans may be better known for its muffulettas, the city's sandwich scene also has a go-to place when it comes to Cubanos. For a more upscale Cuban sandwich experience, Cochon Butcher has one that customers rave about. A gourmet plate set at a higher price point may not fit many purists' description of authentic or traditional, but reviews insist that this NOLA Cubano is a must try.
"They have their own take on it and it's the best Cuban sandwich I've ever had!," one reviewer on Google said, hinting that Cochon Butcher takes care in selecting every layer of sandwich ingredients. While other reviewers laud the side of pickles as adding something special to Cochon Butcher's take on the sandwich, the restaurant's Cubanos have an originality far beyond that. With bread made fresh from a nearby sister restaurant, cheeses and produce sourced from local farmers, all condiments made from scratch, and meats cured in-house, Cochon Butcher has some advantages that come from a commitment to quality. The combination of all these ingredients led another reviewer to conclude, "Seriously the Cubano was way better than it had any right to be. My apologies to my friends from Miami."
cochonbutcher.com
(504) 588-7675
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Columbia Restaurant (Tampa, FL)
The oldest and largest restaurant in Florida, Columbia Restaurant is an institution enjoyed by locals and tourists alike. The restaurant now has several locations throughout the region, but its epicenter remains in Ybor City, Tampa, with seating for 1,700 people. Taking up an entire city block, the Columbia Restaurant's size and ambiance will take guests back to another place and time — though if the decor doesn't do it, the food certainly will. The humble and reasonably-priced Cuban sandwich, popularly paired with the house 1905 salad, remains a favorite menu item amongst regulars and first-timers who aspire to be regulars. As one first time customer said in their Google review, "We tried the Tampa-style Cuban sandwich with salami, which was absolutely to die for."
Local Florida publication Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews backs up customer appreciation to emphasize the Cuban sandwich as a must-order item at Columbia, because "you can taste each ingredient separately in each bite but no ingredient is overpowering." Perhaps Columbia's bread, which comes directly from La Segunda Bakery a few blocks away, adds further authenticity to the prodigal sandwich. Whatever the secret, Columbia Restaurant's Cubano was also a recipient of Southern Living's 2024 South's Best Awards for the best Cuban sandwich in all of Florida. This Cubano in the heart of Tampa is certainly worth a taste, though you'll probably need a reservation before you get there.
columbiarestaurant.com
(813) 248-4961
2117 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
El Cubano To Go (Shoreline, WA)
El Cubano To Go, less than 20 minutes north of Seattle, is known for its flavors imported straight from Havana. This is another Cuban sandwich hotspot that sources its bread all the way from La Segunda Bakery in Tampa for added authenticity. They are so authentic, in fact, that customers declare a single bite is enough to take them back to its origins. "Being Cuban myself, I'm always on the hunt for food that takes me back to my roots, and I can confidently say this place is as close to authentic Cuban cuisine as it gets," one reviewer wrote. "Every bite of the Cuban sandwich transported me straight back to Havana, with perfectly seasoned pork, fresh bread, and that unmistakable flavor that's hard to replicate. The care and love put into every dish were evident, and the flavors were simply outstanding."
A small location without much place to sit, El Cubano To Go is precisely what the name suggests, and gives you a taste of Cuba to take with you. "The Cuban Sandwich is exceptional," another reviewer stated, "and if you close your eyes, you'll think you're in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, etc."
elcubanotogowa.com
(206) 629-4443
19920 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
La Pola (West New York, NJ)
Among its locally-beloved sandwiches like the New Jersey Sloppy Joe and Taylor ham, Jersey boasts what may be the best Cuban sandwich in the nation, according to Food Network personality, Carl Ruiz, via NJ.com. Ruiz's proclamation met some backlash from sandwich aficionados in Tampa and Miami, but he's not the only one giving high praise to a no-frills Jersey sandwich counter. The best Cubano in the US is certainly a tall order, but reviews back up the claims that La Pola is a must-try hotspot. Enjoyed by locals and culinary professionals alike, the restaurant simply offers a good sandwich for a decent price which keeps customers coming back. Another local chef, Gustavo Gutierrez, also gives the sandwich his seal of approval. While taste-testing La Pola in a video for HudPost, he described the first bite: "Every time I eat this sandwich I feel like I'm eating it for the first time."
Customers state that La Pola's sandwiches are flavored with old-school energy, and have a special quality. One reviewer admitted, "Whatever their secret is, it makes a difference in a good way and somehow puts their Cuban sandwich above the rest." As for the secret? Bread from a local bakery and sweet ham mixed with marinated and roasted pork might have something to do with it. The place is undeniably old-school, so be sure to bring cash.
facebook.com/lapolacubansandwich
(201) 867-6028
5400 Palisade Ave, West New York, NJ 07093
Porto's Bakery and Cafe (Los Angeles, CA)
With humble origins in Southern California, Porto's Bakery and Cafe grew from the baking passions of its founder, Rosa Porto. Porto baked cakes for her community back in Cuba and continued to do so when her family came to the United States. Now, nearly 50 years later, the business and menu have expanded to include multiple locations in the LA area and numerous Cuban specialties — both sweet and savory.
Ever popular, there's often a line at Porto's, but the restaurant's delicacies are worth the wait. While locals love all pastries from the bakery, their go-to sandwich is usually the Cuban. Porto's Cubanos are constructed on bread baked in-house, they come at an affordable price, and get plenty of 5-star, delightedly hyperbolic reviews. "The Midnight Cuban might be the greatest sandwich ever made," one reviewer said, while another declared, "Highly recommend...Great Cubano sandwich." Porto's is such a fixture for many LA residents that grabbing a Cubano there is a local rite of passage.
portosbakery.com
Various locations in Los Angeles
Sanguich de Miami (Miami, FL)
Listed as one of Miami New Times' 100 essential restaurants in the city, locals have appointed Sanguich de Miami as the best place for a Cuban sandwich in Miami. But it's a secret locals want to share with out-of-towners too — the restaurant joined the 2022 Michelin Guide and was awarded the Bib Gourmand for its reasonably priced but high quality food.
Sanguich's commitment to the homemade has rightly earned the eatery these accolades. Sanguich de Miami's specialty flavors no doubt come from the sandwich toppings that are carefully prepared in house, from the ham that is specially brined to the mustard that ferments for 20 days. For an extra touch of crispness, sandwich bread is brushed with lard before going into the sandwich press. The overall result is a symphony of perfect textures and has garnered some very positive reviews from all manner of clientele. One Reddit review describes this restaurant as a "hidden gem" serving "mouthwatering sandwiches that are bursting with flavor." Other reviewers continually emphasize that Sanguich's Cubanos are the best thing to order. "Forget the rest of the menu, it's all about the sandwiches," another customer mentioned in a Google review. "Rich, juicy, stuffed full of meat... You won't be disappointed."
sanguich.com
305-539-0969
2057 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Havana Sandwich Shop (Atlanta, GA)
An unassuming yellow building painted with green palm trees, Havana Sandwich Shop is Atlanta's oldest Cuban restaurant. The eatery has had some time to perfect its Cuban sandwich, and it remains a favorite item on the menu of Cuban classics. Locals know it as a lunch spot, and there may be frequent lines around lunch hour, but Havana churns out tasty sandwiches with efficiency that keeps coming back again and again. "Went right during lunch hour and didn't wait longer than 7 minutes for our food," one reviewer wrote in describing their positive experience. "I haven't had too many Cuban sandwiches in my life but this was still the best one. Huge size and packed with meat. I will 100% be back!"
Customers are fans of the textural perfection found in Havana's Cuban sandwiches, which are equal parts crisp and tender due to well-pressed bread and carefully prepared pork. For this reason Atlanta's Havana Sandwich Shop places high in the rankings, with one review enthusiastically stating: "Simply the best Cuban sandwich in town," and another declaring, "The very best Cuban sandwich north of Miami!"
havanaatlanta.com
(404) 636-4094
2905 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Havana's Cuisine (St. Louis, MO)
Getting its start as a food truck, Havana's Cuisine in St. Louis, Missouri, has long been a passion project of chef and owner Tamera Landeiro. Landeiro moved her family from Cuba to St. Louis to foster her daughter's promise as a chess prodigy, but the opportunities a new life afforded were lacking the flavors of home. Her plans for bringing Cuban cuisine to the community have since grown from local catering to a successful food truck to a brick and mortar restaurant that opened in the fall of 2021 and serves some of the best Cuban food in the Midwest. But the Cuban sandwiches are the true star of Havana's Cuisine, superior in the region because of Landeiro's commitment to quality and authenticity.
Patrons acknowledge with delight that Havana's Cuisine serves flavors straight from Cuba's capita. As one reviewer described, "I found this hidden gem in downtown St Louis. The food is amazing, flavors are very close to food from Cuba."
Another restaurant that sources its Cuban bread from La Segunda Bakery in Tampa, Havana's Cubanos are filled with ingredients that do not sacrifice time for authenticity. The slow-cooked pork is mixed with the perfect combination of spices and is cooked for up to 12 hours each day. Customers can't question the quality of these sandwiches, which was what led another reviewer to describe the Cubano at Havana's Cuisine as, "The perfect Cuban sandwich, loaded with meat and with a delicious side sauce."
facebook.com/food.havanas.cuisine/
(314) 312-5005
12 S Euclid Ave, Central West End, MO 63108
Soy Cubano (Nashville, TN)
It began in 2020 as a pop-up at various corners of Nashville, and Soy Cubano has since been delighting locals with its Cuban cuisine, especially its Cubano sandwiches. "Personally, I would give a five star rating solely based upon their Cuban sandwich. It's pretty outstanding — it has to be one of the best in the Nashville area," one reviewer described, going on to explain, "The first thing that you're gonna notice is the exterior crunch — absolutely perfect complement to the goodness on the inside."
The vision of owner Javier Salado, who was born to Cuban parents and raised in Miami, Soy Cubano is now a restaurant with roots as firmly rooted in Nashville's foodie culture as its flavors are rooted in Cuba's heritage. Frequenters of the restaurant are passionate advocates for the hot spot's authenticity and its superior Cuban sandwiches. "Take it from an actual Cuban," another reviewer proclaimed, "do yourself a favor and eat here whenever you can. This is the most authentic you will ever get besides having [an] Abuela in your kitchen throwing it down. The Ropa Vieja and Cubano is fire. Everything is phenomenal."
eatsoycubano.com
(615) 301-1842
1101 McKennie Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
En Vida PDX (Portland, OR)
Though geographically quite far from the origin of such flavors, Portland's En Vida PDX has been dishing up Cubanos that are converting the locals. Lauded as the Best Cubano in Portland by Portland Monthly, this restaurant's received rave reviews from happy customer, one of whom noted that En Vida's Cubanos are "My new benchmark for Cuban Sandwiches!" A textural marvel, En Vida's Cubanos have everything one should look for in a Cuban sandwich, and diners are fans of the mojo pork that goes into them.
The restaurant's colorful murals and warm ambiance also contribute to diners' preference for the place, making the locale worth stopping for to sit down and savor the Cubanos too. Offering a four-dimensional experience to enjoy a Cuban sandwich, En Vida PDX has a plethora of enthusiastic regulars. One reviewer summed up their experience best, "An absolute gem of a place... Cubano was a melt in your mouth delight. Quality ingredients and perfected cooking techniques make this a 10 in my book."
envidapdx.com
(503) 384-2094
1303 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212
Methodology
To determine the eateries offering the best Cuban sandwiches across the US, we sought out online forums, food and travel blogs, chef testimonials, and direct customer reviews, as well as local and nationwide guides and publications. While a list of worthy Cuban sandwich eateries could easily be much longer, we have selected our top choices based on the factors of authenticity, flavor, quality, and well-adapted innovation, cross-referenced with resoundingly positive customer reviews that speak to these parameters. We also took into account the experiences diners have had with times and general service.
Ultimately, each of these restaurants made the list because of their commitment to quality service and sandwiches, with a determination to go to great lengths to source or prepare ingredients that are exactly right. No matter which place on the list might be nearest to you, they're all establishments that regularly serve 5-star Cuban sandwiches, and with them, a special taste of Cuba.