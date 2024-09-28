Where To Find The Absolute Best Cuban Sandwiches Across The US, According To Real Reviews

In Cuba, this sandwich needs no distinction. Known as a sandwich mixto in Havana, its city of origin, it became the Cubano at end of the 19th century, following a migration of Cuban workers to Tampa and Miami to take up jobs in the local cigar factories. Hearty Cuban sandwiches served mainly from street vendors became a go-to lunch for Cuban workers, and have remained a staple in Tampa and Miami ever since, with delicious variations in both cities.

We've consulted a chef on how to make the perfect Cuban sandwich, and the same criteria applies for a good Cubano anywhere you order one. The best Cubanos have their flavors marinated in tradition, filled with ham, roasted pork, and sometimes salami, then topped with Swiss cheese, tangy pickles, and mustard. The bread is just as important as the toppings, perhaps more so. Traditionally cooked with lard to be crisp on the outside but tender on the inside, both elements of the bread's texture should come through when a Cuban sandwich is pressed and cut on the diagonal before serving. The ingredients alone are a mouthwatering description, which is why the Cuban sandwich is one of many Cuban foods we all need to try.

Fortunately, eateries across the United States are whipping up authentic and innovative Cubanos in all corners of the country. Here are 12 eateries at the top of the list with reviews that rank their Cuban sandwiches among the absolute best in the US.