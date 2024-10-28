The Oldest Pretzel Bakery In America Is A True Pennsylvania Landmark

In the mid-1800s, so the apocryphal story goes, Julius Sturgis was running a bakery when a man riding the rails stopped by looking for work. Sturgis had no job to offer, but he fed the man dinner. In exchange for the meal, the man gave Sturgis the recipe for his famous crispy pretzel and went on his way. As told in another story, an employee at the bakery fell asleep and let a soft pretzel bake for too long. The recipe's origins are fuzzy, much like the mysterious origins of pretzels in Medieval Europe, but the fact is the resulting pretzel bakery opened by Sturgis in 1861 was the first of its kind and is today a landmark in Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

While the original location is now a historical site and no longer a working factory, the Sturgis family has been making pretzels (aside from some time during World War II) since 1861. Some of Sturgis' sons started their own bakeries, and it was his grandson who turned the pretzel company into what it is today.