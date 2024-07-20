Here's What's Actually In Classic Cannoli Filling

While ricotta is best known for its light texture and subtle flavoring recalling milk, there are several distinct types of cheese to choose from. Ricotta impastata is the version used to fill cannoli and is often referred to as pastry ricotta as a result. Sweeteners and other ingredients can be added to ricotta impastata to create the perfect pastry flavor, and the cheese is whipped vigorously to create a delectable texture. Conversely, ricotta salata is best for savory recipes thanks to the salt added to the cheese.

All versions of ricotta are subject to a very specific cheese-making process. The cheese is made with whey, a by-product of other cheeses. When making cheese, curds are separated from a yellow-tinged liquid, i.e., whey. To make ricotta, this whey is combined with acidic ingredients or allowed to ferment, at which point the mixture is cooked. Ricotta translates to recooked in English, which gives you a clue as to how this cheese is created.

While the ricotta included in this sweet treat is a highlight, it's really an ensemble cast. In addition to the varieties of ricotta used, cannoli can also be subject to variation in flavors and ingredients.