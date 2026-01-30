5 Costco Chicken Products To Buy And 5 To Avoid, According To Customers

Costco has a wide range of bulk chicken products, including the timeless fan-favorite rotisserie chicken, several frozen options, prepared meals, and raw poultry. While many of these products are well worth the purchase, when it comes to chicken, it's smart to be picky — some Costco foods simply don't taste as good as they look. However, plenty of Costco chicken products are must-buys that help make cooking and meal preparation easy, enjoyable, and delicious. Others fall short on flavor and texture, and in some cases, are just simply not the best option on the market.

To take all of the guesswork out of shopping, we've collected the five Costco chicken products that you should absolutely purchase on your next grocery run, and five you're betting off skipping, based on customer reviews. When reviewing quality, taste, texture, and value, Costco shoppers don't hold back on sharing their opinions. As an avid Costco shopper and meal prepper myself, I have tried several of these items personally. I have to say, I agree with the opinions — both positive and negative — of most Costco shoppers when it comes to these 10 products.