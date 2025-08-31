It's Official: The Best Panda Express Dish Is This Zesty Classic
When looking at the best dish at Panda Express, the Original Orange Chicken didn't just top our ranking — it crushed the competition. When Daily Meal reviewed every dish from worst to best, we looked at flavor, texture, ingredient quality, and how well each one delivered on its promise. Some fell flat, and others were better than expected. But nothing else hit every mark the way this tangy, sweet-spicy classic did.
What makes it stand out? First, the sauce. The orange zest cuts through the sweetness with just enough bite, and there's a subtle heat that lingers without overwhelming. The balance is surprisingly nuanced for a fast food chain — rich, craveable, but never too syrupy. Then there's the texture: the breading clings without getting soggy, even after a short car ride, and the chicken pieces are hefty enough to satisfy without feeling skimpy or over-fried. It's indulgent, for sure — in fact, it's one of the unhealthiest items at Panda Express — but that's part of the appeal. It's a dish you order knowing exactly what you're in for, and loving every bite of it.
More than anything, it's consistent. The orange chicken tray is almost always the largest on the line, served with the confidence of a dish that's earned its keep. There's a reason no other item even came close.
Even Reddit can't quit orange chicken
The grip that orange chicken has on Panda Express fans is real. One Redditor went so far as to call it "the greatest food of all time." Another user on the same thread chimed in with a familiar dilemma: they've had versions of the dish at plenty of Chinese American spots, but none hit quite like Panda's, claiming it has "more of a tangy kick than most." They even admitted that no matter how often they try to go for a healthier option, the second they see orange chicken on the line, all bets are off.
That kind of devotion has built its own mini subculture online. In one popular thread, customers traded strategies for how to get it hot and fresh. According to a former employee, the move is simple: just ask. If the tray's already stocked, the wait could stretch to around 15 or 20 minutes — it all depends on how fast the kitchen's moving. But for some, that's a small price to pay for the kind of crispy, saucy bite you only get fresh off the wok.
What many people don't know is that Panda Express originated in Hawaii, where Orange Chicken was first developed in 1987. That signature flavor quickly went national, and today, California houses almost 30% of the chain's locations. Even after all these years, nothing else on the menu has managed to steal its spotlight.