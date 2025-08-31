It's Official: The Best Panda Express Dish Is This Zesty Classic

When looking at the best dish at Panda Express, the Original Orange Chicken didn't just top our ranking — it crushed the competition. When Daily Meal reviewed every dish from worst to best, we looked at flavor, texture, ingredient quality, and how well each one delivered on its promise. Some fell flat, and others were better than expected. But nothing else hit every mark the way this tangy, sweet-spicy classic did.

What makes it stand out? First, the sauce. The orange zest cuts through the sweetness with just enough bite, and there's a subtle heat that lingers without overwhelming. The balance is surprisingly nuanced for a fast food chain — rich, craveable, but never too syrupy. Then there's the texture: the breading clings without getting soggy, even after a short car ride, and the chicken pieces are hefty enough to satisfy without feeling skimpy or over-fried. It's indulgent, for sure — in fact, it's one of the unhealthiest items at Panda Express — but that's part of the appeal. It's a dish you order knowing exactly what you're in for, and loving every bite of it.

More than anything, it's consistent. The orange chicken tray is almost always the largest on the line, served with the confidence of a dish that's earned its keep. There's a reason no other item even came close.