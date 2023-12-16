The Costco Food Items Customers Say They Buy The Most

Costco's grocery section is a go-to amongst new and returning members across the globe. The warehouse retailer provides practically all of the fridge and pantry staples that shoppers need to stock up on. Even with such a wide range of products that change regularly, there are certain items that members reach for on every shopping trip.

According to Business Insider, the most popular item that Costco sells is Kirkland brand toilet paper. But in the grocery aisle, the ranking system is much more nuanced. Popular food items vary greatly depending on location, as Costco employs a "treasure hunt" style of shopping. Oftentimes, specialty items like various snacks and pastry items are only available in select regions, encouraging locals to branch out and visit multiple Costco locations to scope out different offerings. While there are many variations of goodies waiting to be discovered by members, there are also the tried and true staples that practically everyone reaches for when they make their Costco runs. A majority of the most popular food items are the Kirkland brand, offering members a high-quality product at a low price point. From the frozen berries to the food court hot foods, the most popular food items at Costco are highly sought after. The most popular amongst them is arguably the retailer's most delicious offering: rotisserie chicken.