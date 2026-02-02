19 Inventive Pizza Toppings You Can Buy From Trader Joe's

It's pizza night! This is usually an exciting realization, but what if you're already preheating the oven and the dough has just finished a 72-hour cold ferment and is ready to be topped — and you forgot the toppings? Whether you're making a pizza from scratch, using one of our recommended store-bought pizza crusts, or just plussing up a frozen pie, if you're a frequent Trader Joe's shopper, then you probably already have something in your kitchen that can act as a fun and inventive topping.

This popular grocery chain sells all sorts of foods that are tasty just as they are, but you can also use them in other ways, from condiments to sauces to premade meals. We searched through T.J.'s offerings for ingredients to put on your pizzas, and they range from "Why didn't I think of that?" to "Why would you think of that?" Either way, they're all delicious. Even if you're not in the midst of a pizza emergency, these ingredients could inspire a mind-blowing pie when your next batch of dough is ready. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary by region.