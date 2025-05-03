How Swedish Pizza Differs From American Slices

Pizza may be one of the most recognizable foods in the world, but what ends up in the box can vary a lot depending on where you are. In the U.S., it usually means thick cheese, lots of sauce, and a crust that can hold up under the weight of it all. And while the usual debate centers on the comparison between American and Italian pizza, Sweden heads in a completely different direction.

Advertisement

Step into a typical Swedish pizzeria, and you won't find deep-dish pies or thick-crusted slices soaking through the box. Instead, you'll get something thinner, flatter, and much less greasy. The crust is more delicate, the sauce is minimal, and the cheese – when it's not a local cream cheese like gräddost – is used sparingly.

Toppings, though, are anything but plain. One of the more common pizzas includes sliced meatballs and a generous drizzle of béarnaise. Kebab pizzas are also popular, often layered with meat, sauce, and shredded lettuce. A ham-and-mushroom combo called Capricciosa is common, while Vesuvio, its simpler cousin, leaves off the mushrooms but sticks to the same template. None of it is framed as fusion — it's just what's expected.

Advertisement

What tends to surprise first-time eaters is the pizzasallad. In Sweden, a cabbage slaw usually arrives with your order, sometimes with red pepper mixed in. Some people have it on the side. Others pile it right on top. Either way, it's a dish you'll only find in Sweden – and if you're not used to it, it'll probably be the first thing you notice.