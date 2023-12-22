What Does It Mean To Cold Ferment Pizza Dough?

If you've ever wondered how your local pizzeria has such a flavorful crust that's bubbly and not too charred, the answer is fermentation. Fermentation is essential for building flavor and structure in many foods, not just pizza and sourdough breads. Pickles, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha all benefit from the flavor-building benefits of fermentation.

Most home cooks and bakers who dabble in the art of yeast know the general steps when assembling a dough: mix, knead, first rise, shape, second rise, and bake. And we usually do it all in one day — a Pullman bread recipe only requires an hour and a half of total proof time. Sure, some of us may be using an easy no-knead recipe that spends all day getting puffier before baking, but we're not taking advantage of the best flavor builders: time and temperature.

There's a reason people like a slice of sourdough bread or a Neapolitan pizza crust, and that's the taste: Deeply flavorful, tangy, slightly acidic, and a texture and structure you can't get from just a few hours' rise. This is where cold fermentation comes in, which allows the time required to build those super complex flavors. It's achievable at home: All you need is some space in your refrigerator.