7 Costco Kirkland Signature Meats That Aren't Worth The Price

Costco is the place to go for a bargain. The quality of food is generally great, too. Now, a couple of caveats come with those two sentences. First, even if you're getting a good price for the amount of food you're buying, you're sometimes still spending a lot of money. Second, there are definitely a few Costco foods that don't taste as good as they look lurking on those shelves. Few things are worse than buying something in bulk, finding out that you don't like the food in question, and then realizing that you spent much more money than you could have.

That said, the warehouse chain does have a massive selection of a lot of different types of meat. You can get staples like beef, chicken, and pork, or you can be adventurous and try your hand at dishes with lamb or bison. It's not all bad. You should definitely make the most of the Costco butcher, but part of being able to make the most of the butcher is knowing what to avoid. To make this list, we've tried Costco meat products ourselves and read customer reviews and complaints online. We've compared prices on the Costco app with those in other stores — of course, prices can vary depending on location. So, whether it's due to poor quality, consistent customer issues, or simply a better deal existing elsewhere, we've got our reasons for feeling that these Kirkland Signature meats aren't worth the price.