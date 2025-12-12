10 Costco Items That Get The Most Customer Complaints

Most of the time, people love the food sold at Costco. It's generally good quality, you can pick up a lot at once, the store has a pretty novel selection of goods, and you can also pick up some fantastic food bargains while you're there. However, we'd be lying if we told you that there's nothing in this store that really gets on people's nerves (and you probably wouldn't believe us if we did). All retailers have to deal with customers not loving some of their items, and in the case of Costco, there are a few products that show up again and again in customer complaints.

Some of these items might not be a surprise, while others could raise eyebrows. Costco staples that have famously taken a downturn in their quality, like its chicken, experience repeated customer complaints that the store seems to have yet to address. Other complaints have sprung out of what seems to be a recipe change by Costco, while items like its Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum have nosedived in flavor, and customers are not happy about it. If you're looking for some products that make Costco customers very angry, you've come to the right place.