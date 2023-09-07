13 Tips For Making The Most Of The Costco Butcher

Costco has one of the best butchers out there, according to many fans. The store is adored, as — among the many benefits of a Costco membership – customers can purchase some of the best meat available, including USDA prime and choice beef. Not only that, but the cuts are also prepared by well-trained, well-paid, friendly Costco butchers.

The department also moves a lot of meat. A Costco butcher recently shared on Reddit that his department sells about $150k a week in cut meat (not the pre-packed kind) and during the holidays, can move up to $250k worth. If you are a fan of the wholesale giant that is contributing to all these sales, it can be overwhelming trying to get the most out of the Costco butcher. Is there any way to ensure you are getting the best cuts for what you plan to cook? Are the butchers willing to walk you through what's available, or should you leave them alone? Can you shop at Costco and reduce your carbon footprint at the same time? Knowing these Costco butcher hacks is sure to leave you with more money in your pockets and better meat in your cart.