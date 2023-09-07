13 Tips For Making The Most Of The Costco Butcher
Costco has one of the best butchers out there, according to many fans. The store is adored, as — among the many benefits of a Costco membership – customers can purchase some of the best meat available, including USDA prime and choice beef. Not only that, but the cuts are also prepared by well-trained, well-paid, friendly Costco butchers.
The department also moves a lot of meat. A Costco butcher recently shared on Reddit that his department sells about $150k a week in cut meat (not the pre-packed kind) and during the holidays, can move up to $250k worth. If you are a fan of the wholesale giant that is contributing to all these sales, it can be overwhelming trying to get the most out of the Costco butcher. Is there any way to ensure you are getting the best cuts for what you plan to cook? Are the butchers willing to walk you through what's available, or should you leave them alone? Can you shop at Costco and reduce your carbon footprint at the same time? Knowing these Costco butcher hacks is sure to leave you with more money in your pockets and better meat in your cart.
1. Know what you want before you order
Have a clear plan in mind when gearing up for a trip to Costco's meat department. Knowing the type, cut, and quantity of meat you need before you get there can save you time and ensure you get what you want. The type of meat would be the kind of animal, so whether you want the meat from a cow, chicken, pig, or turkey. The cut of meat refers to the part of the animal the meat comes from.
For example, when ordering beef steak, it's good to know that the shank comes from the cow's upper thigh. This part of the animal is very lean due to its lower fat content and is good for marinating. If you want something a bit fancier to impress your diners, ask for a cut of loin. This is just behind the cow's ribs on its back. The cow doesn't use this part of its body much, so this meat is high in fat. This makes it tender and juicy. If you know the flavor profile you want before you order, you'll be more satisfied. However, the butchers are always there to help. Costco butchers have extensive training, so if you are not sure, just describe the taste you are looking for and buy what they recommend.
2. Ask for recommendations from the butcher
It can be difficult to memorize all the different cuts of steaks, as there are many. Typically, each type of cow meat tastes best when prepared in a different way. The cuts also come at very different price points, as certain parts of the cow produce different qualities of meat. And that's just cows, so walking up to the counter and seeing all the fresh seafood, pork, and chicken can be overwhelming. If you need help deciding which cut of meat to choose, don't hesitate to ask the Costco butcher for recommendations. Don't be shy, as they really do love to help!
During a Reddit AMA, a Costco butcher with 15 years of experience said: "We get summoned to the window/door every twenty minutes. All you have to do is look like you need our help and someone should be out there to assist you. Don't be shy, we don't bite."
If you are hosting a party and need help forecasting the amount of meat to buy, simply tell the butcher how many guests you are expecting. Based on this, they can let you know. The same applies whether you are simply making hamburgers for your friends, or confit duck for your in-laws — the butcher can tell you the perfect meat to buy for your meal.
3. Check availability to save yourself the trip
It can be frustrating to drive to the nearest Costco and discover what you wanted to pick up isn't even in stock. While this isn't a common occurrence for the wholesale giant, one of the best ways to make the most of the Costco butcher is to check availability online before you head out. Just head to the Costco website, set your location, and have a look through the listed meats at your local store.
The best thing about this feature is if you already know exactly what you want, you can order your meat online and pick it up at a time that is best for you. This works well if you are running short on time and want to simply "pop in" to Costco to grab a few things. In some markets, you can even have your items delivered instead of picking them up, for a small fee. Ordering online is also a good idea if you don't mind not picking the specific bits of meat yourself and trusting the butcher to grab what they think is best.
4. Visit a Costco Business Center for the best deals
All Costco members have access to the 24 Costco Business Centers in the United States. While typical Costco stores sell wholesale items in quantities suited for families, business centers are specifically catered towards stocking businesses. If you purchase a lot of meat, it's in your best interest to use the butcher at these locations. "We just got a Costco Business Center near me and it is freaking awesome for (among other things) meats," wrote one Redditor. "The Business Centers are geared towards restaurants, etc. so most of the meats are whole subprimals (i.e. the entire loin, not individually cut steaks). Pretty much any whole subprimal you want off a cow is available, and a good variety of other meats, too."
The Costco Business Centers are currently located in major cities of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Washington. "Regular Costco is good and well worth the membership price," the Redditor continued, "but the Business Center if you have one near you is next-level."
5. Ask for a chub of beef for the best, cheapest meat
If you are shopping at Costco on a budget, ask for a chub of beef at the butcher for the best, cheapest meat. "The 10 lb. chubs are probably sitting around 5% to 8% fat and only cost $2.99 a pound," a Costco employee wrote on Reddit. However, there is a catch for taking advantage of this sweet deal. "You'll have to ask for these specifically as we don't normally put them out for sale."
A chub of beef is a log-shaped package of ground beef. It's a convenient way to purchase ground beef in bulk, especially because it's so cheap at Costco. While the chubs you might see out at the counter are usually only a few pounds, you might end up spending more if you don't ask for the ones they keep out the back. Sometimes the chubs as Costco are cut up and packaged like traditional ground beef, as pictured. Ground beef chubs are versatile as you can use them for many different recipes, from hamburgers and meatballs to tacos and spaghetti sauce. They are also easy to store and portion, making them a popular choice for many home cooks.
6. Know that you can skip tenderizing most steaks at home
Costco steaks are tenderized in-house, so a great hack for saving time and effort is to skip tenderizing at home."The company as a whole, as well as most of the population, believe blade tenderizing definitely adds tenderness. We have taste-tested this in the 3 buildings I've been in and we all agreed, at least amongst us," a Costco butcher explained on Reddit. This means that the beef you purchase has already had its toughness taken out of it, making it easier to cook, cut, and enjoy.
If you are concerned about the cleanliness of the process, you shouldn't be. "I know the counterargument as well as the claim that it's adding bacteria back into the meat from the surface," the butcher explained. "But that's why we have an agreement with USDA that we wash and sanitize the tenderizer every 4 hours to negate the possibility of bacteria as best as possible. And so far, we haven't had an issue." This means that Costco shoppers shouldn't have any issues with food-borne illnesses from meat tenderized at Costco.
7. Request custom cuts of meat
Even though the official rule might say "no custom cuts" at Costco, don't be discouraged! The fantastic folks behind the meat counter often bend the rules if you catch them in a lull and offer a friendly smile. If you're eyeing a particular cut or size that's not on display, don't hesitate to ask politely. It's like a little meaty magic trick—sometimes, they'll conjure up custom cuts just for you. Be prepared for the occasional "no" in case they can't swing it, but it never hurts to ask.
"The rule is no custom cutting," one employee said on Reddit. "That said, we will often produce a bigger roast if asked, but no saw work/thinner steaks or smaller packs. Talk to the manager, there are sometimes exceptions." This is true at multiple locations, as another frequent shopper said "I've gone early in the day (preferably a weekday so it's less crowded) and asked the butcher to do special cuts for me. Only steaks or pork chops which are things they are used to cutting in the dept. 80% of the time they will do it for me or tell the time to come and get what I want."
8. Inquire about the meat's freshness
If you have any concerns about the freshness of the meat you purchase at Costco, the butchers should know its best-by date, as well as when it was received. All you have to do is ask. This comes after reports that meat, specifically lamb was spoiling before it should have. One Redditor was quick to point out that, "lamb comes from New Zealand or Australia. Only natural that a couple may have not been vacuum-packed correctly."
If you find that the meat has poor taste, is rotten before its use-by date, or you are generally unsatisfied, you can approach Costco for a full refund. If you find that you don't want to haul smelly meat back to the store, you can always call your local store and ask about how the team would like you to proceed. Typically, Costco will refund you completely or replace the food with a fresher option. This means, that no matter the printed sell-by date on food from the Costco butcher, you can shop with complete confidence.
9. Take advantage of the option to buy in bulk
Costco is known for its amazing deals on bulk items and the savings don't stop at the butcher. You can make heaps of meals from one meat purchase, getting more value for your weekly grocery shop. However, buying meat in bulk often means leftovers. Don't worry – they don't have to go bad. There are many solutions for stretching one purchase of Costco meat for weeks. One Redditor shared that they, "get the big tubs of Korean beef then split into freezer bags." They do this because "it's marinated and thinly sliced, cooks fast, and can be used for anything: pho, ramen, omelet, and fried rice."
Another mentioned that Costco meat tends to be fresh, so if you don't plan on using it ASAP, you need to freeze it early. If your freezer is too small to accommodate the meat the way you purchase it, there are ways around this. The best way is to further break down any boned meat once you get home. If you have purchased steaks or mince, simply portion the meat into Ziploc bags. Write the date and type of meat on the outside in a permanent marker. Most meat can last in the freezer for up to a year.
10. Listen for the bell for the best rotisserie chickens
If you are walking around Costco and hear a loud bell echoing throughout the store, it's time to drop everything and immediately head over to the butcher. This bell means that the new batch of rotisserie chickens is ready! However, if you want a fresh chicken, be sure to keep your blinders on as you walk toward the deli. These birds are strategically placed at the back of the store. This clever maneuver encourages customers to traverse the unlabeled aisles, increasing the chances of loading up their carts with pricier items before they reach the chickens.
If you do get sidetracked loading up your cart, don't worry. Costco is only allowed to keep the rotisserie chickens out for about two hours before swapping them out with newer, fresher ones. So if you do miss the bell, you can still rest assured that the meat on offer isn't old and tepid.
11. Check for sales or specials
Costco frequently offers deals on meat. The best way to know when to shop to get the lowest meat prices is to go to the Costco website and subscribe to the company's mailing list. This way, you can get announcements of weekly specials and ongoing sales right in your inbox. However, if you haven't checked your email recently, you can also ask the butcher if there are any ongoing promotions. Be sure to ask if buying meat that expires soon offers any sort of a discount, or if there is any incentive to buy more. For example, $10 each or three for $25.
There are also fan-run websites you can subscribe to, like Costco Insider, Slickdeals, and Southern Savers that do a lot of the work on gathering deals so you don't have to. The websites even round up coupons that you can use at the Costco butcher to save even more money.
12. Buy whole chickens instead of pieces
Sometimes you can save extra money shopping at a Costco store by doing a small bit of the butcher's job at home. That is, purchase a whole chicken instead of just pieces and break it down later. According to a Costco butcher, the "best value [meat in the deli] is definitely whole body chickens since we are losing 38 percent on them." This means that instead of purchasing breasts, wings, or thighs for your next meal, simply purchase the entire bird and freeze what you don't use.
Sometimes stores will sell popular items at a loss because, much like the famous Costco hotdogs, they get people into the store. The same could be said for the whole chickens at Costco, as it is likely most customers tend to pay a little bit more to have their bird broken down for them ahead of time.
13. Know the origin of the meat
Knowing the origin of the meat you eat can be important when you are trying to manage your carbon footprint. To get the most out of the Costco butcher, it is great to understand the sourcing and sustainability of the wholesaler's meat before buying. According to Aisle of Shame, Costco's beef, veal, chicken, and pork are from farms and processing plants around the United States, while its lamb comes from Australia. The seafood sold in-store comes from a combination of domestic and international suppliers. By keeping its sourcing as local as possible, Costco is working to reduce its carbon footprint.
In addition, knowing the origin of the meat is important if you follow a religious standard of eating, such as halal or kosher. Most meats at the Costco butcher are slaughtered in such a way that they qualify as halal, and there is much overlap with kosher meats as well. To ensure the meat you eat is appropriate for your dietary needs, be sure to speak to the Costco butcher before purchasing.