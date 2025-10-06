Costco Food Court Rules Every Shopper Should Know

Visiting the food court is a time-honored tradition during any Costco trip. Whether you go before or after your journey around the temple of bulk-buy goods (or you stop mid-shop for a quick refuel), you know that you'll be getting some tasty food at a bizarrely reasonable price. The first version of the Costco food court launched in 1984 in San Diego, and back then it was just a simple hot dog stand. Since then, it's grown to turn into a kind of restaurant in and of itself, with a range of foods (some of which have flopped and vanished) and its own set of rules that you should try to follow.

In typical Costco fashion, a lot of these rules are unspoken — Costco doesn't like to publicize much about how you should act in its food courts — but over time, frequent diners have figured them out. Some rules, like having a membership card to eat there or ordering your food while you pay for your shopping, may seem simple but are frequently forgotten about. Others, like how to order and pick up your food or how to pay, can constantly change. Ready to nail your food court experience? We've got all the rules you need to know.