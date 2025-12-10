Review: Costco's Caramel Cold Brew Freeze Is A Sweet And Refreshing Delight

In my opinion, the Costco food court is one of the best places in the U.S. Okay, maybe that's an exaggeration, but I do adore the hot dog combo you can buy there. If you don't get one every time you visit, you're really missing out. Did you know this warehouse store just added a new drink to its classic menu? The Caramel Cold Brew Freeze. This addition to the lineup features caffeine, sugar, and brain freeze if you aren't careful.

Fun fact: I started regularly drinking coffee in 2025. I know — I made it 40 years without the need for the bean. I'd always have coffee when I traveled, especially in areas of Latin America and Europe, though coffee in Turkey was definitely a standout. In the U.S., I've stuck with tea drinks, and while I do love a good London Fog, the options for tea are a bit limited. On the flip side, I think a lot of coffee places in the U.S. overdo it with the sugary additions. While I stick to straight espresso during the week, I do enjoy a wild creation from time to time — vanilla sweet cream cold brew for the win! With that said, I had to get to Costco to try the new Caramel Cold Brew Freeze.

Let's take a look and see what this drink is all about and if it's really as good as they say. Overall, I don't think it's a classic like the Costco hot dog, but I didn't hate it!