Review: Costco's Caramel Cold Brew Freeze Is A Sweet And Refreshing Delight
In my opinion, the Costco food court is one of the best places in the U.S. Okay, maybe that's an exaggeration, but I do adore the hot dog combo you can buy there. If you don't get one every time you visit, you're really missing out. Did you know this warehouse store just added a new drink to its classic menu? The Caramel Cold Brew Freeze. This addition to the lineup features caffeine, sugar, and brain freeze if you aren't careful.
Fun fact: I started regularly drinking coffee in 2025. I know — I made it 40 years without the need for the bean. I'd always have coffee when I traveled, especially in areas of Latin America and Europe, though coffee in Turkey was definitely a standout. In the U.S., I've stuck with tea drinks, and while I do love a good London Fog, the options for tea are a bit limited. On the flip side, I think a lot of coffee places in the U.S. overdo it with the sugary additions. While I stick to straight espresso during the week, I do enjoy a wild creation from time to time — vanilla sweet cream cold brew for the win! With that said, I had to get to Costco to try the new Caramel Cold Brew Freeze.
Let's take a look and see what this drink is all about and if it's really as good as they say. Overall, I don't think it's a classic like the Costco hot dog, but I didn't hate it!
How does the Caramel Cold Brew Freeze taste?
My first impression of this drink is that it tastes exactly as advertised. You'll find notes of icy coffee and sweet caramel all mixed together in what ends up being Costco's version of the Starbucks Frappuccino. It's really sweet and really good. What I like is the balance of flavors. The coffee is there. It's strong, bold, and doesn't get lost in the sugar. It's also not too bitter, and the caramel adds the perfect amount of sweetness into the mix. I can't really do a super sweet coffee drink, but the flavors here were on point.
I think what's tough about this one is the sheer amount of caramel. The coffee flavor is great, but after a few sips, the caramel really builds, and with it, the sugar. For me, I got three sips in and tapped out. For others in the food court, they were drinking these down like water. Each to their own, for sure.
Pricing, availability, and how to buy the Caramel Cold Brew Freeze
While Costco claims you need a membership to eat in the food court, many folks know this isn't always the case. With two doors — one in and one out — you can sometimes get to the food court without going through the main door and scanning your card. This is true at my local Costco, at least, but I can't vouch for the rest.
For those who do have a membership, it's smooth sailing. Head to the food court and order on the self-serve screens. You'll see a picture of the drink listed for $2.99 — one size only.
While the Cold Brew Latte Freeze and the Cold Crew Mocha Freeze have been around awhile, the Caramel Cold Brew Freeze entered the chat in October 2025. This drink is not listed as limited-time only, so let's hope it's here to stay.
Caramel Cold Brew Freeze nutritional information
Unfortunately, Costco doesn't list its nutritional information online. Some stores offer a nutritional fact sheet taped to the wall, but you won't find a tried and true calorie or sugar count for this new 16-ounce drink.
What we can do is speculate based on some key information. The two other coffee freeze drinks are well over 400 calories each. They each have around 100 grams of sugar per 16-ounce drink (yikes), but unfortunately, they don't share any information about caffeine levels. Overall, it's clear this drink is not among the healthier Costco food court options — at all — but the taste is definitely there.
Final thoughts on the Costco food court Caramel Cold Brew Freeze
The Costco food court is always my favorite part of trips to this store. Who goes to Costco and doesn't get a hot dog? Blasphemy. While the Caramel Cold Brew Freeze isn't really for me, it's absolutely delicious, and it's a great addition to the classic menu. Some people will undoubtedly put this on their list of the best food court items, and I definitely recommend it if you like sugary coffee drinks.
What I love but this one is that it's not just flavorful, but it's worth the price. You can get two of these coffee drinks for the price of one drink from Starbucks that compares in flavor and style. Get your groceries and get some caffeine, too.
At the end of the day, I can see younger folks liking this one. It's a lot of sugar, but the texture and flavors are great. Whether you need a treat or a pick-me-up, give Costco's Caramel Cold Brew Freeze a try, and if you like it, the brand has two more just like it. Try one or try them all!