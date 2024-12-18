Costco Is Reportedly Making A Monumental Change To Its Food Courts

Costco may soon be shaking up the soda offerings in its hundreds of food courts. Online rumors suggest that the popular discount wholesaler will soon drop Pepsi products from its soda fountains in exchange for a slate of Coke products, including at least Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, and Sprite. The unverified rumors claim shoppers can expect the change to arrive at their local Costco in early 2025.

Pepsi products have been the lone soda offering at Costco food courts since 2013, when the chain switched after failing to negotiate lower distribution costs with Coca-Cola. The switch took years to complete across Costco's 800-plus global locations, and any switch back to Coca-Cola will likely take similarly long. But the kerfuffle was not Costco and Coke's first flare-up. The two had an earlier pricing dispute in 2009, while the food courts still served Coke, resulting in Costco pulling Coke products from all stores for a month.