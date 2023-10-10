The 'Jochizza' Is Not A Costco Food Court Hack For The Faint Of Heart

While Costco's food court does offer a few different food options, some members just aren't satisfied with the standard items. Instead, they like to experiment and create their own foods using items already on the menu. Some "secret menu" items — like the "forbidden glizzy" or a DIY root beer float — have gained popularity online.

The latest item making the rounds on social media is the "jochizza." To make the jochizza, you'll need to get creative. Start by ordering three different Costco food court items: a hot dog, a chicken bake, and a slice of pizza. Then, slice down the middle of a chicken bake, creating enough room for a hot dog. Once the Kirkland-branded hot dog has been removed from its bun and placed inside the chicken bake, it's time to top it off. Remove the cheese from the top of the slice of pizza and place it on top of the hot dog.

Once the food has been assembled, continue adding some more toppings from the hot dog bar. Diced onions, relish, ketchup, and mustard are available to top the meal off. Once it's assembled, you can bite right into it.