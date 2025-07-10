Costco's Unhealthiest Food Court Orders (Surprisingly, The Hot Dog Isn't One Of Them)

No trip to Costco is complete without a stop at the food court. The pizza slices are stunningly large and delicious, the hot dog is forever cheap, and the chicken bake got turned into a freezer aisle item, it's so good. That's quite the big three, and the deliciousness only continues as you dive further into the selections. The downside comes when you look at the nutrition facts. No one expects food court items to be healthy, exactly, but some of these nutrition numbers are pretty eye-popping. These seven items really stand out as the most unhealthy offerings on the Costco menu.

Not every food court menu item is on this list. You could make a case for almost everything, but we wanted to stick to the heavy hitters. For example, the amazing quarter pound Costco hot dog is comparable to a Quarter Pounder With Cheese from McDonald's, which is unsurprising. Some of the items here might not set off the same junk food alarm bells as a hot dog or slice of pizza, yet we still consider them more unhealthy. These are the dishes in Costco's food court that you want to think twice about.