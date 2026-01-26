9 Tips And Tricks For Shopping At Costco On A Budget In 2026

Money's tight. You don't need us to tell you that. As we plunge deeper into 2026, the bleak economic outlook of the last few years doesn't look set to magically reverse. Although inflation has eased, prices aren't dropping significantly, and, because of this, people everywhere will have to continue thinking about where they can save cash. While stores like Costco seem to offer bargains on their food, there's no denying that shopping there can be just as expensive as in other stores.

Things aren't as bleak as they sound, though, people. Not only are there a number of food items under $5 you can snag at Costco, it's one of those places where you can find a bunch of ways to save money, as long as you know what to do and where to look. Simple things like looking out for price codes, grabbing frozen items instead of fresh ones, or opting for larger items and breaking them down yourself can help you save a chunk of change. Furthermore, there are some little-known avenues that Costco offers, through its pharmacy partnerships and website options, which can help you score big savings. Let's check out all of our favorite ways to save at Costco this year.