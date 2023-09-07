Why You May Want To Skip Fresh Produce From Costco

Shoppers like Costco because it offers significant value and quality for a wide variety of products, from cheap rotisserie chickens to high-quality cheeses, frozen foods, prepackaged meals, and more. One Costco staple you might not want to take advantage of is the produce section.

While every Costco offers a variety of vegetables and fruits in-store, some customers have reported that their greens are deteriorating earlier than usual lately. A Reddit thread on r/Costco asks shoppers whether they've had their Costco produce expire early recently, and the responses rolled in, with over 196 comments discussing the phenomenon and plenty of users giving their own experiences. The thread creator noted that everything from peaches to salad greens went bad as quickly as two to three days after purchase.

This isn't the first time Costco shoppers have complained about disappointment over produce quality. Fans of the store have been calling its produce "hit or miss" for years. Overall, Costco's produce seems to be one of the chain's weaker offerings in terms of food selections, with a lot of inconsistency between and even within stores.