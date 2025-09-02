When you want to save money, Costco is the place to go. The retailer focuses on offering bulk items at lower costs per ounce or unit, thus saving you considerable money in the long run. However, not every item is cheaper at Costco or presents a fantastic deal. To save the most money, you need to know which items are the absolute best Costco food bargains.

Of course, determining the best bargains takes a lot of time, effort, and research — and maybe you don't have that much time, or you just don't want to do it. If that's the case, you've come to the right place.

After extensively comparing common food items at my local Shoprite and Walmart, both in Vineland, New Jersey, to those at my local Costco in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, I found nine things you'll want to stock up on and one you'll want to get every time you visit the wholesale retailer. Keep in mind that prices can vary slightly from one location to the next, however. Ready to discover what those are? Here are the 10 absolute best Costco food bargains.