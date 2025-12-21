Perfectly Roasted Chicken Is Made Easy With This Type Of Cookware

Universally beloved, roast chicken and fries is a classic menu item at French restaurants. However, if your attempts to recreate this yummy meal at home are falling short (despite using the best ingredients you can find), it's time to reassess your cookware. While a regular baking dish is useful for making a reasonable roast chicken, a Dutch oven is the key to preparing one that's juicy in the middle but golden and crisp on the outside.

Dutch ovens are perfect for roasting a chicken because they distribute heat evenly, guaranteeing that the temperature inside the pot remains constant. This results in a chicken that's cooked uniformly; the white meat doesn't dry out, and the dark meat retains its juiciness. You can roast your chicken with the lid off (as detailed in this recipe for crispy roast chicken), but there are a few benefits to baking it covered. Firstly, the tight-fitting lid keeps the heat inside, helping the chicken to cook faster.

Secondly, the natural juices and moisture released by the chicken turn into steam and condense on the lid, ensuring the meat stays succulent. Finally, keeping the lid on gives you more control over the roast and prevents the skin from burning before the chicken is cooked through to the middle. All you need to do is remove the lid and broil the chicken for a few minutes so the skin can develop a golden color and crisp up.