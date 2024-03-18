Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using A Kitchen Scale

The humble set of kitchen scales is probably one of the most useful culinary inventions of all time. Kitchen scales take the guesswork out of measuring ingredients, and instead allow you to pinpoint the ratios of your recipe's elements with total accuracy. By using kitchen scales to measure dry goods like flour or sugar, you can avoid volume-related issues that can occur when you're scooping out your ingredients inconsistently or inadvertently trapping air in your measuring cups. It also lets you sidestep any irregularities in your measuring vessels, and instead reduces your recipe to cold, hard numbers, which are the same every single time.

Using kitchen scales is also an excellent way to keep your kitchen clean: Rather than be left with a dozen different measuring cups that all need cleaning up, you just have to throw one or two items in your dishwasher. All sounds pretty good, right? Well, the only problem with kitchen scales is that they're surprisingly tricky to get right. With one wrong press of a button or incorrect placement, you can end up with a wrong measurement, leaving your recipe redundant. Instead of accidentally ruining your hard work, you can just learn from our mistakes instead. Then you can use your scales in your cooking and thank us later.