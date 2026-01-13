Ina Garten's All-Time Favorite Recipe She's Written Is A Comforting Classic

Ina Garten is a champion of elegance and ease. The Barefoot Contessa is all about homemade food that is beautiful and delicious but also free of complications. So, it should come as no surprise that her all-time favorite meal is a comforting dish that is both hearty and satisfying. Garten revealed in her "Cook Like A Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks" that red-wine-braised short ribs is her favorite recipe ever.

The cookbook author wrote, "In the winter when it's really cold, a hearty stew of beef short ribs simmered with a whole bottle of red wine, a bottle of Guinness, and lots of vegetables, then served over Creamy Blue Cheese Grits or Celery Root & Chickpea Puree, is about the most comforting dinner you can possibly imagine." This is a rich dish. So, make certain you and yours come to the dinner table hungry.

In a video demonstrating how to make these alcohol-braised ribs, Garten explains that you want to start by placing seasoned ribs in the oven to roast for about 20 minutes. When making this recipe, remember Garten's pro-tip for ordering short ribs at the butcher: Ask for English-style. Garten prefers this cut because it is a thicker cut, so the meat is right on top of the bone. Look for short ribs that are about 3-4 inches long.