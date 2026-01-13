Ina Garten's All-Time Favorite Recipe She's Written Is A Comforting Classic
Ina Garten is a champion of elegance and ease. The Barefoot Contessa is all about homemade food that is beautiful and delicious but also free of complications. So, it should come as no surprise that her all-time favorite meal is a comforting dish that is both hearty and satisfying. Garten revealed in her "Cook Like A Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks" that red-wine-braised short ribs is her favorite recipe ever.
The cookbook author wrote, "In the winter when it's really cold, a hearty stew of beef short ribs simmered with a whole bottle of red wine, a bottle of Guinness, and lots of vegetables, then served over Creamy Blue Cheese Grits or Celery Root & Chickpea Puree, is about the most comforting dinner you can possibly imagine." This is a rich dish. So, make certain you and yours come to the dinner table hungry.
In a video demonstrating how to make these alcohol-braised ribs, Garten explains that you want to start by placing seasoned ribs in the oven to roast for about 20 minutes. When making this recipe, remember Garten's pro-tip for ordering short ribs at the butcher: Ask for English-style. Garten prefers this cut because it is a thicker cut, so the meat is right on top of the bone. Look for short ribs that are about 3-4 inches long.
Choose a drinkable wine
While the meat is roasting, it's time to make the broth. For the braising liquid, Ina Garten starts with sautéing a mirepoix and other aromatics in a Dutch oven before adding the alcohol. She recommends a full-bodied, dry wine. Something French or even a Chianti will work. It should be a wine that you would drink, but not an expensive one, because you are going to use the whole bottle.
She also uses a bottle of beer, which gives the sauce a dark "layered" flavor, along with beef stock, tomato paste, and sprigs of thyme. After the braising liquids reduce, Garten adds the roasted short ribs to the pot and brings it to a boil before covering it and placing it all in the oven for an hour. The result is a decadent bite that melts in your mouth. If you plan to make this dish, don't forget to check out Garten's sides for her delectable short ribs. Grits are always a great choice, but a pile of classic mashed potatoes pairs perfectly with this saucy meal.