Citrus Fruits Are Some Of The Healthiest Hydrating Foods To Beat The Heat

If you ever played sports as a kid, you've no doubt scarfed down your fair share of orange slices at halftime and post-game. There's no bigger hero than the snack parent who shows up with a giant Tupperware of the wedges cut and ready to go, and the choice of fruit is no accident. While all fruits contain vitamins and minerals, and many of them have lots of water for hydrating, oranges and other citrus fruits have the best of both worlds. Packed with vitamins and filled with water, citrus fruits are a bit of a superfood when it comes to hydration.

When you're sweating it out in the height of the hot season, it's easy to be distracted by all sorts of pre-packed and processed products competing for your attention. However, nature has already perfected the refreshment game with citrus fruits. If you're trying to beat the summer heat, add some lemon slices in your water, start the day with half a grapefruit at breakfast, or make some easy homemade popsicles with fresh-squeezed lime and orange juices. You'll get a big dose of vital electrolytes that will make you feel more energized, and quench your thirst at the same time.