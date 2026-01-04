7 Food Items Costco Members Return The Most

Costco is known for having a generous return policy– so don't hesitate using it when there's a legitimate issue or if you aren't thrilled with something you decided to try. It's a benefit of the membership fee. Costco employees want you to be happy with everything you buy. And so, with a few notable exceptions, you can return anything, anytime, for any reason.

Plenty of Costco members take full advantage of the policy, so don't feel you should have to absorb the cost if you bring home an 18-pack of something that's stale or that simply nobody likes. Costco employees have openly discussed online how and why certain items are returned at a high rate. In many cases, these are recurring issues so they're quite used to customers not loving certain products. And Costco also keeps track of every transaction so you don't need the receipt to return something. Here's the food items Costco members return the most.