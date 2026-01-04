7 Food Items Costco Members Return The Most
Costco is known for having a generous return policy– so don't hesitate using it when there's a legitimate issue or if you aren't thrilled with something you decided to try. It's a benefit of the membership fee. Costco employees want you to be happy with everything you buy. And so, with a few notable exceptions, you can return anything, anytime, for any reason.
Plenty of Costco members take full advantage of the policy, so don't feel you should have to absorb the cost if you bring home an 18-pack of something that's stale or that simply nobody likes. Costco employees have openly discussed online how and why certain items are returned at a high rate. In many cases, these are recurring issues so they're quite used to customers not loving certain products. And Costco also keeps track of every transaction so you don't need the receipt to return something. Here's the food items Costco members return the most.
Liquor
Some Costco employees may roll their eyes when the subject of restocking high-volume liquor returns during summer wedding/BBQ season comes up. However, smart party planners should take full advantage of Costco's liberal return rules which allow a refund on returns of unopened liquor bottles.
It's reassuring if you're throwing a shindig and aren't sure how many people will attend or how much of which spirit folks will end up drinking. Knowing you can always return the unopened bottles for a full refund, you can buy more than enough and put together a variety of offerings for your guests. This policy does vary state-to-state depending on local liquor laws and ordinances, so be sure to check the details at the store in your area.
One commenter on Reddit did note that their Costco limited how much they could purchase at one time, saying "... we came back for three days straight." Make sure you ask your warehouse if they have limits before loading up a skid.
Fresh Produce
Fresh produce is bound to be problematic at times no matter where it's bought. So it makes sense that with the great prices resulting from those extra large pack sizes at warehouse stores there will be plenty of returns — even fruits you should consider buying at Costco are still susceptible to customer returns. Many online reviews concern mushy or moldy berries and wilted or browning lettuce. The bottom line is that you should always plan on using or preserving/freezing delicate perishables within a few days of purchase. However, in cases where you're unable to get to it or the product doesn't last long, it's reassuring to know Costco will accept the return and refund you no matter what.
Customers report that showing a date stamped photo of the item at the return desk rather than bringing back the spoiled item will do the trick. Or in some cases they'll allow you to initiate the return process online or through their app by taking a photo of the items and uploading.
Milk
Milk is obviously an item that's subject to normal spoilage and is bound to be returned on occasion as a result. Costco, however, appears to have a uniquely high rate of return on their gallon jugs of milk due to the unique shape of the container. Tons of commenters report that the square-shaped jug is prone to denting and breaking. Many have also reported issues with the safety seals being broken which can raise concerns about the product's wholesomeness. Others complain about leakage or having issues pouring the milk due to the top of the jug dented.
It's all a result of Costco's special jug design that allows for stacking on pallets and eliminates the need for milk crates. This saves the retail giant space and money, which they pass on to members in the form of savings. If you think the jugs are hard to open – or you keep getting broken jugs — you can opt for the three-pack of half gallons that come in paper cartons.
Protein Bars
There are so many options when it comes to protein bars — we know, because we've ranked several of them. There's plenty of online feedback from customers who have reported not liking the flavor or texture of certain protein bars and lodging complaints that the bars caused them intestinal distress.
Specifically, there are many documented issues with quality control of the Kirkland brand bars. Quite a few reminders online from disgruntled commenters mention to check expiration dates, noting the bars can lose their soft chewy texture and become very hard over a shorter-than-expected time. One unhappy customer quipped on Reddit that, "They can be used for dual purposes and break your car window in case of an emergency!"
There's only one way to find out, so even if the only option is a 48-pack — and there are no free samples to try before purchasing — don't hesitate to return the entire box if you don't like the taste.
Nuts
With the volume of nuts Costco moves, there are bound to be issues. Nuts can take on off odors and flavors due to rancidity. This is what seems to cause most of the returns, although there have also been comments about finding worms in packs of cashews and almonds.
Customers commonly mention bitter or burnt flavors in online discussions. Others mention musty or stale flavor, especially in higher-oil nuts like walnuts. There are lots of reasons folks might need to avoid eating certain types of nuts, but off flavors due to rancidity should never be a factor.
Because they're high in unsaturated fat and natural oils, nuts tend to go rancid fairly quickly as the lipids in the fat oxidize and take on off odors. But that doesn't mean you need to live with it. Refrigerate or freeze raw nuts as soon as you get them home to preserve fresh flavors — and if you get a musty- or fishy-smelling batch from Costco, utilize that great return policy.
Raw Chicken
When you bust open an 18-pack of Costco chicken breasts and they're showing signs of going bad, it can be disheartening. It's difficult to tell how close to turning chicken is by simply looking at the package, so there are lots of reports online from folks who've had this happen.
With Costco's packaging, each compartment is individually sealed so it's easy to cut the pack apart into meal-sized portion packs and freeze them. One commenter on Reddit explained how they "... pull out a pack the night before and it is thawed by dinner prep time the next evening ... you would swear they were just bought that day!"
Smart commenters point out that rather than keeping spoiled chicken in your fridge until you can bring it back, it makes more sense to call the store and see if they'll accept a photo. Or, as one commenter recommends, "Freeze it to avoid any smells and take it when you go next time."
Fresh bread and baked goods
Nothing brings satisfaction like cutting through the crackly crust and revealing the soft pillowy interior of a freshly-baked loaf of bread. Folks online rave about the breads Costco bakes in-store like the cranberry-walnut loaf and signature ciabatta rolls. That freshness is fleeting, however, which inevitably results in a high volume of returns on baked goods.
While Costco's return policy provides a full refund of stale or moldy bread, it's also pretty easy to avoid bringing home a dried-out loaf rather than a fresh one. Always check the dates, gently squeeze the baked good, and look for condensation inside of the little window on the package, as these could be indicators of freshness.
Not everything is baked in the store at Costco, so it can help to know which items are worth it and which to skip. One Reddit commenter mentioned "... one thing I'll never buy again from there is bagels. They go bad fast!"