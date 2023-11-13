What You Need To Know Before Buying Avocados At Costco

When it comes to bulk groceries, Costco is an ideal place to stock up on the essentials your household uses every day. However, some members are voicing concerns that not all of the store's products are worth buying. Over on Reddit, one shopper shared an image of some truly disastrous avocados, with the caption, "It's like getting coal for Christmas." Years ago, Costco was lauded for its long-lasting avocados, which resulted from a special process that helped preserve them for double the amount of time as untreated varieties. According to shoppers, this good fortune is a thing of the past.

"I have had terrible luck with the Costco avocados and refuse to buy them," lamented one person, "They seem to go from rock hard to completely moldy with no stage in between." Other commenters shared this sentiment, and some even questioned the quality of Costco's overall fruit and vegetable selection. As one Redditor succinctly put it, "Costco produce sucks."