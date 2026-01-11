This Costco Grocery Item Keeps Getting More Expensive

Anyone who likes avocados knows they can be pretty pricey. And while Costco is typically known as a place to get affordable groceries, avocados are one of the Costco groceries expected to jump in price. Climate change is one factor, with drier, hotter weather putting pressure on crops, as this and other causes converge to raise the prices.

The average price of avocados rose nearly 13% in 2025, partially attributed to higher restaurant demand, as more menus than before now include this trendy ingredient. On average, an avocado in the U.S. cost $1.22 per fruit in 2025. That might sound reasonable, but it's an 8% increase from the previous year.

Prices vary based on location, but a New York City-area Costco currently sells six Hass avocados for $6.80, which averages out to $1.13 each, just slightly below 2025's overall average price. But while it may still be cheaper than average, it's often not the most affordable avocado in town.