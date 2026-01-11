This Costco Grocery Item Keeps Getting More Expensive
Anyone who likes avocados knows they can be pretty pricey. And while Costco is typically known as a place to get affordable groceries, avocados are one of the Costco groceries expected to jump in price. Climate change is one factor, with drier, hotter weather putting pressure on crops, as this and other causes converge to raise the prices.
The average price of avocados rose nearly 13% in 2025, partially attributed to higher restaurant demand, as more menus than before now include this trendy ingredient. On average, an avocado in the U.S. cost $1.22 per fruit in 2025. That might sound reasonable, but it's an 8% increase from the previous year.
Prices vary based on location, but a New York City-area Costco currently sells six Hass avocados for $6.80, which averages out to $1.13 each, just slightly below 2025's overall average price. But while it may still be cheaper than average, it's often not the most affordable avocado in town.
Making the most of affordable avocados
It might be surprising to learn that avocados are one of the most seriously overpriced Costco items, but it's true. At rival big box store Walmart (also in the New York City area), single Hass avocados are just 68 cents a piece — nearly half the price of Costco. And its more direct competitor, Sam's Club, has a bag of five for $3.87.
With avocados being so pricey, you want to get the most out of them, even if you don't use a whole one at once. Good storage is key to making them last, but a popular Facebook hack involving submerging them in water is actually dangerous. The fruit may appear to last for up to a month, but you could be breeding listeria in the jar.
There are other ways you should never store avocados, despite their popularity as kitchen hacks. Adding lemon juice to the surface or chopped onions to the container will actually result in faster spoilage than just placing them in a dry, airtight container like a mason jar. It should keep for up to a week, allowing you to make the most of this pricey ingredient — especially if you're still getting them at Costco.