Mistakes You Might Be Making When Storing Onions

For as long as there have been recipes, there have been onions to go into them. These vegetables have been around since prehistoric times, and were a key staple in ancient diets way before the invention of writing or farming. Over the years, the onion (which is believed to have first grown in either Central or South Asia, with other archeologists citing Iran as their place of origin) has taken a central place in diets around the world and has had cultural and practical importance to multiple different civilizations. In Ancient Egypt, for example, onions were worshipped and used as part of the mummification process, whereas, in Ancient Greece and India, they were used as medicine.

Nowadays, though, most of us know onions as the first thing you have to chop up and fry in a limitless number of recipes. Onions provide a base savory note to food that's difficult to replicate, and whether you're using red, white, yellow, or green onions, they're a vital part of many dishes. But despite the fact that these vegetables have been around for countless years, many still haven't quite learned how to store them. Onions have a knack for getting soggy or moldy fast, and that's largely due to where and how we keep them in the kitchen.