These Restaurant Chains Serve The Best Pasta

Some Italian food lovers might argue that no restaurant could dare compete with a homemade family recipe. While there's nothing quite like cooking up the nostalgia of Nonna's famous dishes, there are actually some chains that make a mean bowl of pasta. Whether it's pasta mixed with savory and slow-simmered marinara, creamy vodka sauces, or buttery seafood, there are several national restaurant chains with reputations for serving standout noodle entrées that keep customers coming back for more.

You can find delicious pasta served in hearty portions from old-school, family-style restaurant franchises, along with some inventive recipes from fast-casual noodle chains. We researched online forums, customer reviews and ratings, and social media comments from real customers to put together this list of some of the best chains for pasta, all of which receive positive reviews across multiple platforms. With a combination of traditional Italian-American staples — like a classic bowl of spaghetti and meatballs — and modernized takes that put more of an American spin on the classics, these restaurants offer a variety of dishes to satisfy your carb craving. If you enjoy generous portions, bold flavors, and meals that taste freshly made instead of mass-produced, check out one of these chain restaurants that make pasta worth dining out for.