The Cheesecake Factory Has A Serious Selection Of Sauces You Need To Try

Along with its variety of delicious desserts, The Cheesecake Factory is also well known for the sheer magnitude of its expansive menu. Among the many appetizers, small plates, and entrees is a selection of sauces, and the chain apparently offers more than 100 distinct sauces to go along with its menu items. Even better, it's usually possible to purchase pint-sized containers of certain sauces to take home with you.

Keep in mind that sauce selection and availability can vary greatly from location to location. Accordingly, some sauces may not be available on specific days to ensure customers can enjoy them with their orders inside the restaurant. Popular sauces are often more readily available for sale since the chain will make plenty in advance to ensure customer demand is fully satisfied. And when it comes to the extensive sauce selection, the dining establishment offers something to match every recipe and taste preference you can imagine.