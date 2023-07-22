The Cheesecake Factory Has A Serious Selection Of Sauces You Need To Try
Along with its variety of delicious desserts, The Cheesecake Factory is also well known for the sheer magnitude of its expansive menu. Among the many appetizers, small plates, and entrees is a selection of sauces, and the chain apparently offers more than 100 distinct sauces to go along with its menu items. Even better, it's usually possible to purchase pint-sized containers of certain sauces to take home with you.
Keep in mind that sauce selection and availability can vary greatly from location to location. Accordingly, some sauces may not be available on specific days to ensure customers can enjoy them with their orders inside the restaurant. Popular sauces are often more readily available for sale since the chain will make plenty in advance to ensure customer demand is fully satisfied. And when it comes to the extensive sauce selection, the dining establishment offers something to match every recipe and taste preference you can imagine.
What to expect from the insane sauce selection
You had better bring your reading glasses when visiting The Cheesecake Factory, as the menu is a veritable tome replete with delicious eats of every description. The sauce selection is similarly voluminous and includes some surprising concoctions along with standard selections like marinara, BBQ ranch, and tartar sauce. For instance, the chain offers a tamarind-cashew dipping sauce that pairs perfectly with the avocado eggroll appetizer. Tamarind is a type of tropical fruit that offers a tangy flavor profile that is equal parts sweet and sour.
When it comes to the chain's many pasta dishes, diners have a wide variety of sauces to choose from. The spicy chipotle parmesan cream sauce provides a nice little kick to pasta dishes, while the Madeira wine sauce consists of ingredients like fortified wine, mushrooms, butter, and beef broth. Additional sauce options include sriracha aioli, herb mayonnaise, miso sauce, avocado cream, and spicy Cajun, all of which can be enjoyed with a variety of menu options.
Does the Cheesecake Factory make their sauces fresh?
It's a burning question at most popular dining establishments: how much of the menu is made fresh? According to the about us page on the restaurant's website, The Cheesecake Factory's 250-plus menu items are made "from scratch" each day. Additionally, the establishment insists on using "fresh, high-quality ingredients" in every menu item it creates. As for sauces, a staff member shared a few illuminating insights via social media.
According to a Reddit thread, the chain makes all its food fresh on a daily basis. One commenter, supposedly an employee at the establishment, states that the "scratch kitchen" makes it possible to modify customer orders to their preferences. And while some sauces can't be modified, they're still served fresh. When you consider the massive size of The Cheesecake Factory's menu, it's even more impressive that sauces and other beloved items are served fresh every single day. And now that you know you can take these delectable sauces home, you'll be able to enjoy them with your favorite home-cooked meals.