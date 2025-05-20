This Beloved Fast-Casual Noodle Chain Has Announced Plans To Close Up To 21 Locations Across The US
Noodles & Company has a special place in many pasta lovers' hearts. There aren't many places to get a bowl of your favorite pasta as quickly and conveniently as picking up a cheeseburger at McDonald's. But unfortunately for people who appreciate convenient pasta options, Noodles & Company is about to become a rarer sight.
The company recently announced that it expects to close up to 21 locations across the U.S. in 2025. Specifically, it plans on shuttering between 13 and 17 company-owned stores, along with four franchise locations. This is a slight increase from previously announced plans to close 12 to 15 corporate stores. Per the company's operating data included in its press release, as of April, 2025, Noodles & Company currently operates 369 locations in 31 states, 91 of which are franchises.
It's not all bad news for Noodles & Company, though. Not only did the company debut a new menu, but it also opened one new store this year, with plans for two more by year's end. Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of Noodles & Company, said in the press release, "Our momentum is being driven by our fully reimagined new menu that launched on March 12th, supported by increased marketing investment and a new brand strategy. Since the new menu introduction, comparable sales have increased by approximately 5% through April."
What's new at Noodles & Company?
With years of gradual store closures and some lackluster performance, including nearly being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange, one has to wonder: Could Noodles & Company be one of the fast food restaurants that are slowly disappearing? Perhaps not, as the chain is betting big on its new menu, its revamped branding, and its ramped up marketing efforts, all of which have resulted in the recent increase in sales.
The new menu contains both minor and major tweaks on pre-existing customer favorites. In 2023, foodies told Daily Meal their favorite Noodles & Company menu item was the Spicy Korean Beef Noodles. The company clearly understood the popularity of the dish, as it survived the redesign. Now with "Steak" prominently in its name instead of just "Beef" — the fan favorite has few apparent other changes.
Among the unhealthiest Noodles & Company menu items of old was the Alfredo MontAmore with Parmesan-Crusted Chicken, brimming with calories and saturated fats. This dish is also on the new menu, renamed the Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo, now with added spinach, broccoli, and bacon for richer flavor — but surprisingly, nearly 400 fewer calories than the older, plainer dish.