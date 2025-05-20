This Beloved Fast-Casual Noodle Chain Has Announced Plans To Close Up To 21 Locations Across The US

Noodles & Company has a special place in many pasta lovers' hearts. There aren't many places to get a bowl of your favorite pasta as quickly and conveniently as picking up a cheeseburger at McDonald's. But unfortunately for people who appreciate convenient pasta options, Noodles & Company is about to become a rarer sight.

The company recently announced that it expects to close up to 21 locations across the U.S. in 2025. Specifically, it plans on shuttering between 13 and 17 company-owned stores, along with four franchise locations. This is a slight increase from previously announced plans to close 12 to 15 corporate stores. Per the company's operating data included in its press release, as of April, 2025, Noodles & Company currently operates 369 locations in 31 states, 91 of which are franchises.

It's not all bad news for Noodles & Company, though. Not only did the company debut a new menu, but it also opened one new store this year, with plans for two more by year's end. Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer of Noodles & Company, said in the press release, "Our momentum is being driven by our fully reimagined new menu that launched on March 12th, supported by increased marketing investment and a new brand strategy. Since the new menu introduction, comparable sales have increased by approximately 5% through April."