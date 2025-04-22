Everyone Should Order These 25 Italian Dishes At Least Once

When it comes to ethnic cuisine, Italian food remains one of the most popular choices among Americans. Some Italian recipes, like eggplant Parmesan, lasagna, and pizza, will never go out of style. That said, there is a world of other dishes that you might be missing out on if you don't know what to look for.

Advertisement

Italy is not a monolith when it comes to its cuisine; it is a diverse country with regional cuisines that are known for featuring distinct local ingredients and culinary methods. As a chef with a background in anthropology who has spent quite a bit of time travelling across Italy, I can speak from experience when I say there are some Italian dishes that everyone should order at least once in their lifetime.