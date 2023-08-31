The Cheesecake Factory's Cacio E Pepe Isn't The Most Traditional Take On The Dish

If you order a bowl of cacio e pepe at The Cheesecake Factory, you will not be getting a meal identical to what's traditionally served in Italy. At least the description on the chain's website is honest, calling it "Our not so traditional recipe."

Classic cacio e pepe, perfected eons ago according to some, comes down to three ingredients: pasta (typically spaghetti), pecorino cheese, and black pepper. Even the name "cacio e pepe" points to this simplicity, with cacio meaning cheese in Italian and pepe pepper.

The Cheesecake Factory version of cacio e pepe strays from the classic in a few ways. Yes, it uses spaghetti and there's plenty of black pepper in the bowl, too. But the cheese used is a blend of parmesan and romano. The restaurant also adds arugula to the mix, heightening the dish's peppery bite. Though The Cheesecake Factory's website doesn't mention it, the picture accompanying the description has several red segments in the bowl, hinting that bell pepper is involved as well.