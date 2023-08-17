10 Facts About Macadamia Nuts You Might Not Know

With their rich, buttery taste, their variety of uses, and their intriguing cultural history, it's no wonder that macadamia nuts have a solid place as one of the favorite nuts worldwide. Originally from Australia's lush and fertile rainforests, these delightful little morsels have a far-reaching and fascinating tie to Australian Aboriginal culture. Today, they're known and loved worldwide -– macadamia nuts are grown in a variety of regions, like Central America and the South Pacific.

Bakers love these nuts for their rich taste and delectable crunch in chocolates, cookies, and pastries. Even savory dishes can be brought to new heights by including macadamia nuts, whether they're raw, toasted, or simply as a garnish. But we don't love the macadamia nut just because of its delightful flavor and fascinating history — they also pack a nutritional punch as well. Loaded with healthy monosaturated fats and essential minerals like magnesium and manganese, these nuts have a whole lot to offer in the health department.

Let's dive deep into some fascinating facts about that macadamia nut that you probably never knew, and a reason why you might want to think twice before digging into a bit bowl of them.