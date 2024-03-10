14 Costco Food Items You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Yes, you read that right. This is an entire wheel of cheese. You might think you could never have need of a 24-pound round of Gouda that comes in at a whopping $299.99, but if you're at all interested in ever throwing a legendary party, you should think again. We speak from experience when we say that nothing makes a room full of people start cheering like a big, beautiful wheel of luscious cheese (alongside a generous selection of crackers, naturally). This gorgeous wheel of Gouda is also a straight-up efficient way of feeding a ton of people at once. No more fiddling with tons of different cheeses, all in need of their own knife, spot on the cheese board, and informative label — with a whole wheel of Gouda, people know what they're in for.

Beyond the spectacular nature of this cheese, there's also the fact that it's delicious. This is Gouda at its best. Creamy, smooth, ever-so-slightly sweet, and nutty. It pairs well with all manner of goodies, but grapes and berries set off its fruity notes especially well. It also cuts smoothly, which is essential if you're hoping to serve it to a crowd — little of the cheese is lost to crumbling or splintering, and no one will struggle to get a knife through its bulk. Leave the party platters behind and take advantage of your Costco membership in a whole new way with this wheel of dairy deliciousness.