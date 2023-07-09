The Hack For Opening Pistachios Was In Front Of Us The Whole Time

You know all about pistachios: they're those little green (sometimes red) nuts that come naturally packaged in hard shells that you have to work to snap open. Maybe you have a particular way of doing it. You might have long fingernails that can wiggle into the split of the shell and pry it open. You may just use a fork or a spoon. Heck, you might even use your teeth to crack the shell open. While these are all efficient ways of getting the pistachio out of its shell, the pistachio actually comes with its own built-in shell opener.

If your pistachio shell has that tiny sliver at the top, just big enough that you could jam something in there and lever it open, simply take an empty shell and slide one end of it into the crack. Then, twist the spare shell to pry open the whole shell. It's recommended that this spare shell isn't cracked or damaged in any way itself or else it will break when you try to press down on it. You could do this with as many shells as you like or you can keep one as a designated shell opener.

But what happens if your lucky pistachio shell isn't able to open your pistachios? It seems that you'll have to turn to some heavy artillery if you want to crack that nut.