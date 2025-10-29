November 2025 Aldi Finds Everyone Will Be Talking About
Another month, another slew of Aldi Finds for you to keep an eye out for while shopping at the popular discount grocery chain. Each month, Aldi releases new, limited-time items, many of which are themed to fit the season. And one of the Aldi secrets you'll no doubt wish you knew sooner is that Wednesday is the best day of the week to do your shopping, as that's when the store restocks items and releases new Aldi Finds products. So, if any of the items on this list are of interest to you, get ready to clear off the Wednesdays on your calendar.
For November, Aldi has an exciting lineup of new items to help you get in the spirit for the upcoming holiday season. There are wintery desserts, holiday-themed alcohol, a range of Advent calendars, and more. There are also fun appetizers to help you prepare for any winter dinner parties, as well as a new frozen pizza for any busy weeknight that you need an easy (but still interesting) dinner. Use this list as your weekly Aldi shopping guidance for the month of November.
Winter Wonderland Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar
Advent calendars are a super fun way to keep the festive mood going in the days leading up to Christmas — there's basically no better way to get you and your family members excited and ready for the big day. Fortunately, Aldi has you covered with this Winter Wonderland Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar. It contains 24 imported festive cheeses, one for each day in December leading up to Christmas. This calendar costs $16.99 and will be available at Aldi starting November 5.
Chef's Cupboard Hot Honey Cornbread Stuffing
For many, the best Thanksgiving dish is stuffing. But if you want to switch up your rendition this year, then you should check out this hot honey cornbread stuffing from Chef's Cupboard. It has everything that you know and love about traditional cornbread stuffing, just with a burst of spicy sweetness from the hot honey. It's guaranteed to make an impression at your Thanksgiving table. You can buy a box of this Hot Honey Cornbread Stuffing for just $1.29 starting November 12.
Winter Wonderland Wine Advent Calendar
Wine and cheese are a classic pairing, so if you buy Aldi's cheese Advent calendar, then you might as well pair it with this Winter Wonderland Wine Advent Calendar, which is yet another November Aldi Find. This package comes with 24 mini bottles of wine — each 187 milliliters — for you to enjoy as an evening treat (either with or without the cheese calendar). Just make sure not to make one of these 12 common wine-drinking mistakes. This Advent calendar will be available at Aldi for $59.99 starting November 5.
Sundae Shoppe Maple Pecan Ice Cream Pint
Maple is easily one of the best fall flavors, so why not eat it as an ice cream? If you think this sounds like a great idea, then you need to try this Maple Pecan Ice Cream from Sundae Shoppe, which is essentially the ideal frozen fall dessert. It consists of maple-flavored ice cream with a caramel swirl and plenty of pecan pieces. One pint costs $2.49 and will be available starting November 26.
Berryhill Lemon Curd
If you're a big fan of lemons, then you probably already know all of the different ways to use up a jar of lemon curd. But for anyone unfamiliar, lemon curd can be paired with a homemade crepes recipe or used as a topping for pastries like scones or muffins. You can even use it as a secret weapon for more flavorful meat. With this in mind, you'll definitely want to buy a jar of Berryhill's Lemon Curd from Aldi (which is flavored with lemon essential oil) once it becomes available for $3.49 per 9.9-ounce jar on November 12.
12 Days of Beer
If you're more of a beer drinker than a wine drinker, then consider skipping Aldi's wine Advent calendar in favor of this product: 12 Days of Beer. This box naturally contains 12 different beers, many of which are festive for the holiday season (such as the Spiced Winter Lager). You can have one every day in the 12 days leading up to Christmas — after all, there are plenty of reasons to drink a beer every day, holiday season or not. You can buy this 12 Days of Beer box from Aldi for $19.99 starting November 5.
Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flights
There's one more wintery frozen dessert for you to consider this November: Sundae Shoppe's Holiday Gelato Flight. This flight comes with three individually sized gelato cups in three seasonally appropriate flavors: pumpkin pie, candy cane, and eggnog. After all, why buy just one flavor when you can get three instead? You can get this gelato flight from Aldi for $4.29 starting November 26.
Maple Nut Brioche Loaf
As if a regular brioche loaf wasn't already ultra tasty, Aldi will soon carry a maple nut-flavored version. If you love a nutty, sweet treat, then this loaf is calling your name. Use it to make a delicious autumnal breakfast of easy brioche French toast, complete with maple syrup (of course) to double down on the maple flavor. This brioche loaf costs $4.89 and will be available starting November 12.
Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar
Aldi's Advent calendar craze continues with this coffee cup edition from Barissimo. This box contains 24 single-serving coffee cups — made with 100% Arabica coffee — for coffee lovers to enjoy in the days leading up to Christmas. There's no better way to keep warm and stay festive in December than with a daily cup of joe. You can buy this coffee cup Advent calendar from Aldi for $16.99 starting November 5.
Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets are a perfectly simple yet delicious meal for both kids and adults, especially when paired with easy-to-make frozen fries (which you can take to new heights by seasoning them before cooking). And while you could simply use any frozen nuggets, you could also pick the more festive option for the winter months: these Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets, courtesy of Aldi. These nuggets, made with white meat chicken, come in a variety of fun, seasonally appropriate shapes — like Christmas trees, snowmen, candy canes, and more — to help turn even a simple snack into a holiday festivity. These chicken nuggets cost $5.99 per 24-ounce box and will be available starting November 26.
Mama Cozzi's Supreme Bloody Mary Bruschetta Pizza
Bloody Mary fans, rejoice — Aldi will soon sell a Supreme Bloody Mary Bruschetta Pizza from Mama Cozzi's. This pizza consists of a Bloody Mary-style sauce, plus garlic herb chicken, black olives, bacon, caramelized onion, mozzarella, and a celery garnish. It's just the unique frozen pizza option you need to switch things up for a weeknight dinner. You can buy this pizza for $4.99 starting November 12.
Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar
Don't worry, tea lovers — Aldi has an Advent calendar for you, too. This calendar from Benner contains 48 tea bags, so you and a loved one can enjoy one cup of tea each day throughout the month of December. Just like with coffee, a mug of tea will keep you warm and cozy in the wintertime. You can buy this assorted tea Advent calendar from Aldi for $7.99 starting November 5.
Specially Selected Lemon & Herb Au Gratin
Au gratin potatoes are a perfect dish for those of us who love all things potatoes, cheese, and cream. If this applies to you, then you should check out this Specially Selected Lemon & Herb Scalloped Potatoes dish. It makes for an easy side that you and your loved ones are sure to love. It costs $2.49 and will be available starting November 12.
Appetitos Everything Franks In a Blanket
Next up, we have the perfect appetizer for any holiday party: Appetitos' Everything Franks in a Blanket. These pastry-wrapped mini franks are topped with everything bagel seasoning, making them stand out from a typical pigs in a blanket recipe. You can buy an 8.3-ounce box of these Everything Franks in a Blanket for $4.99 starting November 5.
Conellys 12 Days of Irish Cream
For anyone unfamiliar, Irish cream is an alcoholic liqueur made by combining Irish whiskey with heavy cream, as well as a few other ingredients, such as vanilla and cocoa powder (here's our homemade Irish cream recipe if you want to try making it yourself). Conellys 12 Days of Irish Cream contains 12 bottles of the liqueur in a variety of flavors, including sugar cookie, raspberry cheesecake, tiramisu, and Atlantic sea salted caramel. In other words, each bottle is basically a nightcap and a dessert all in one. You can buy this 12 Days of Irish Cream package from Aldi for $29.99 starting November 5.
Specially Selected Premium Gingerbread Scones
It wouldn't be wintertime without at least one gingerbread product. In this case, Aldi is selling the Specially Selected Premium Gingerbread Scones. These scones are made with gingerbread spices and have a tasty glaze over the top — it's just the festive, simple dessert that you may need on a random weeknight in the midst of the holiday season. These scones will be available for $4.99 per 13.6-ounce box starting November 5.
Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Aldi has one more Advent calendar for your consideration this November: Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar. If you're a lover of all things spicy, then you'd be remiss not to check out this assortment, especially since Burman's made the top five when we ranked the 13 best hot sauce brands. You can buy this hot sauce Advent calendar starting November 5 for $14.99.
Specially Selected Zillionaire Cheesecake
If you have a sweet tooth and want a ready-to-go dessert option, you may want to try this Zillionaire Cheesecake from Specially Selected. It comes with two individually sized cups of premade cheesecake, which consist of a chocolate biscuit base layered with salted caramel sauce, cheesecake, and a Belgian dark chocolate ganache topping. You can buy this Zillionaire Cheesecake two-pack for $3.99 starting November 19.
Sundae Shoppe Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Pint
If maple pecan isn't the ice cream flavor for you, then try this Peppermint Bark Ice Cream, also from Sundae Shoppe. It consists of a peppermint-flavored base that comes with peppermint bark and a mint fudge swirl. If the maple pecan flavor is the perfect fall frozen dessert, then this flavor is the ideal winter frozen dessert. You can buy a pint of this Peppermint Bark Ice Cream for $2.49 starting November 26.
Appetitos Caramelized Onion and Gouda Mini Puff Pastries
Here's another perfect appetizer for any upcoming holiday party: Appetitos' Caramelized Onion and Gouda Mini Puff Pastries. These consist of flaky puff pastry filled with Gouda cheese and caramelized onion for a dish that strikes the perfect balance between savory and a little sweet. You can buy an 8.2-ounce box of these puff pastries for $4.99 starting November 26.