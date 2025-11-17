The Best Aldi Seasonal Items You Should Be Stockpiling For The Holidays
The 2025 holiday season has arrived, and the evidence is everywhere, from car dealership parking lots to grocery store flyers. Aldi is keeping pace with the rest of retail and decking its halls with all sorts of must-have finds for a festive holiday season. You can get ingredients for a whole Thanksgiving meal with 21 food items for $40 at the grocery store, and every kind of seasonal snack you can imagine. From breakfast to dessert, Aldi has everything you need for a flavorful holiday season. You'll probably want to grab a decorative gnome or an adorable $10 holiday accent rug, but you'll want to stockpile several things Aldi has on its shelves this year's holiday season — right alongside that stash of Poppi Soda dupe that won Aldi's 2025 product of the year.
The discount store is bringing back versions of a few favorite Aldi December 2024 finds, like Specially Selected Marshmallows in peppermint and salted caramel instead of last year's vanilla bean. After stocking up on enough marshmallows for endless hot chocolate, make sure you check out this year's lineup of delicious themed Advent calendars and other festive finds you absolutely need to stock up on this season.
Aldi's Advent Calendars
Aldi has once again rolled out its popular line of Advent calendars, and this year, you can choose from a variety of calendars for a limited time. Stock up on Advent calendars themed around specialty wine, different kinds of chocolate, cheese, and more.
Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee
This premade minty-chocolate iced coffee will make every morning festive this holiday season, and it cuts down on the hassle of brewing anything. It's a great holiday staple to have stockpiled for guests — expected, or otherwise. You'll want one or two on hand at all times throughout the whole season. A 64-ounce carton is just $3.75.
Specially Selected Gingerbread Scones
When it comes to baked goods, Aldi has fall cookies shoppers say you should never skip. You should also stock your freezer with these heat-and-eat gingerbread scones. You'll have a sweet feast for a festive holiday gathering in just a few minutes. They come in a box of eight for $4.99 and are crafted with gingerbread spices to deliver a holiday touch to any occasion — whether it's a weekday breakfast or a holiday gathering.
Holiday Cookie Jars
Aldi has ceramic holiday cookie jars in the shape of Christmas Trees or Gingerbread houses that will add the perfect touch of holiday spirit to your countertop. They're a great place to store your holiday cookies, and they'll make cute gifts at your FriendsGiving party. They're just $12.99.
Specially Selected Premium Marshmallows
Aldi is bringing back Specially Selected Premium Marshmallows again this year, and this time they'll be available in salted caramel and peppermint. Stock up on both flavors for festive marshmallows you can use in your hot chocolate and in holiday baking. They're gluten-free, low-fat, and they'll be available in late November. A 4.5-ounce package is just $3.49.
Pumpkin Pie Spice Butter Spread
You won't make it through the holiday season on just one of these tubs of Pumpkin Pie Spice Butter Spread from Land O Lakes. Use it to top toast for a festive holiday breakfast or work it into baking projects for a little extra pumpkin pizzaz. It's $3.19 for the tub. While you're there, pick up one of Aldi's best breads.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Praline Topping
This pre-made sweet potato casserole at Aldi's not only adds a festive touch to your holiday sides, but it also makes a great weeknight meal. Fill your freezer with these low-effort, holiday-worthy casseroles for a dinner that tastes great, costs just $4.99.
Specially Selected Vanilla Cream Brioche
Specially Selected has several varieties of fancy bread available at Aldi for the holidays, especially the Chocolate Chip Brioche and Vanilla Cream Brioche. You'll want to have plenty of this around for cozy mornings and quick, stunning appetizers. Every flavor will go great with all the holiday events, and will make a wonderful pick-me-up in one of those rare moments of holiday downtime. At $5.45, it's reasonably priced.
LiveGFree Gluten-Free Cheesecake Sampler
Aldi's LiveGFree Gluten-Free Cheesecake Sampler will please anyone you know with a gluten sensitivity. They will be over the moon to find not one, not two, but four different kinds of cheesecake available at your holiday dessert table. It's a bargain at $10.99.