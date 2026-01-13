7 Dessert Chains That Will Expand In 2026

Many of us have honest intentions to hit the gym and eat healthier in 2026, but some of our favorite dessert chains have a different objective in mind. Amid all the resolutions to get in shape, these companies are broadening their menus and expanding their restaurants to grow their reach and entice customers with decadent sweet treats. From rapidly growing cookie brands to long-standing family-owned ice cream shops, these chains are gearing up to meet consumer demand in 2026 with indulgent comforts and show no signs of slowing down.

Many of these brands spent 2025 testing new menus, streamlining operations, and clearing a path for growth. Now, they are using the new year as an opportunity to reach new markets and reinforce customer loyalty through bold flavors and more accessibility. Whether you have a hankering for a late-night cookie, a premium scoop of ice cream, or a decadent international-style treat, these dessert chains are expanding in 2026 to make it easier than ever for you to indulge.