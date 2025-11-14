10 Rising Restaurant Chains That Will Take Over In 2026

Din Tai Fung may be relatively new to the United States, but the soup dumpling chain has been around for a lot longer than you might think. Din Tai Fung was founded way back in 1958 in Taiwan, when Yang Bing-Yi began selling xiao long bao from his cooking oil shop as a way to keep money coming in. 14 years later, Yang took the plunge and turned his business into a fully-fledged restaurant, and it arrived in Los Angeles in 2000.

Din Tai Fung's growth in the U.S. has been fairly slow until this point, but the last few years have seen its fortunes explode. In 2024, it was grossing $27.4 million per location, almost double the amount that its nearest competitor, Mastro's Restaurants, made per location (according to Bloomberg). Its sky-high revenue and rapid increase in popularity have been driven almost entirely by social media: Its marketing spend is ploughed almost entirely into Facebook and Instagram, and several of its dishes have gone viral on TikTok.

With 17 units in the U.S., 2026 looks to be a massive year for the chain. It's planning on opening three more locations in the country, has plans for a big expansion on the East Coast, and it has major ambitions for more international locations. The sky's the limit for Din Tai Fung, and with its extraordinary margins, it'll soon be everywhere.