These 4 Pillars Of Flavor Unlock The Magic Of Thai Food

Thai food might not be for the faint of heart, but for anyone who craves a good kick of spice, it's pure bliss. Much like Indian food, it relies heavily on chiles and pepper, though beyond the fiery similarities, Thai and Indian curries are actually quite different. Perhaps you're trying to crack the code of Thai flavors by whipping up a Thai-inspired dinner recipe at home. Maybe you recently tasted a sumptuous serving of the best pad Thai and are just curious about the cuisine.

It all comes down to four pillars. These flavorful tastes are pretty much the basics of authentic Thai cooking. You can think of the elements as the fantastic four of Thai food, and they are quite easy to remember. The flavors are salty, sour, sweet, and spicy. Sounds simple, right? If you thought salty equals adding salt, it is actually a little more nuanced than that. Each of these essential Thai flavors comes from very specific ingredients, which might not be available in your regular pantry.